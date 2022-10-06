Miguel Angel Jimenez, ‘golf’s most interesting man,’ Returns to Timuquana

Consider Miguel Angel Jimenez the de facto Defending Champion this week at the Constellation Furyk & Friends.

With last year’s Winner Phil Mickelson on suspension after jumping to the LIV Golf Tour, Jimenez is the top finisher from the Inaugural Furyk & Friends to return to the Timuquana Country Club. He was the runner-up to Mickelson, two shots behind the winning score of 15-under-par 201, but put the pressure on all weekend after a pedestrian 70 in the first round.

Jimenez played his final 47 holes bogey-free and his second-round 65 tied John Daly’s closing score for the low round of the tournament.

“It’s nice to be back here,” the 58-year-old native of Spain said during a news conference on Wednesday. “It’s a beautiful golf course … firm and fast, very nice.”

Jimenez is having another solid season, tying four other players for first with three victories. He enters the week fifth on the Charles Schwab Cup race and has earned $1,896,413, with 12 top-10s in 18 starts. He’s been outside the top-20 only three times and now has 13 PGA Tour Champions titles, and 39 worldwide.

Jimenez was in the hunt in three of the Champions Tour majors, with a tie for third at the Regions Tradition, a tie for fourth at the KitchenAid Senior PGA and a tie for seventh at the US Senior Open.

