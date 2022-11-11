Mighty Macs Headed To Normal For IHSA Girls Volleyball State Finals

CHICAGO — Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School has once again proven that Chicago’s South Side produces the best volleyball players in the city, if not the state. Not to brag or anything, but the Mighty Macs are heading to Illinois State University’s Redbird Stadium for their 34th appearance in the IHSA Girls Volleyball Finals.

Last year, McAuley lost a Heartbreaker in the IHSA girls volleyball final to Metea Valley High School, of Aurora, which the Mighty Macs are hoping to reverse in Normal this weekend. In the Catholic girls high school’s impressive volleyball history, McAuley racked up 15 state championships and made 19 additional appearances. The 2022-2023 Mighty Macs team, coming off a 37-3 season and first in their conference, will face St. Charles East High School in the 4A semifinal Friday night. The game will begin at approximately 8:30 pm The losing teams in the semi-final will play for third and fourth place around 7 pm Saturday. The winners of the 4A seminal final play for the IHSA state championship, Saturday, at a time to be announced. When they’re not practicing or playing in Normal this weekend, the McAuley girls will be back at the hotel studying for midterms.

Three members of the 2022-2023 McAuley team follow in their mothers’ Championship footsteps as they compete in the state tournament this weekend, including: Gigi Navarrete ’23, daughter of setter Ellen Navarette ’87 Championship Team; Gigi was named to the AVCA Girls High School All-America First Team. She is committed and signed at Northwestern University, where she will be playing Big 10 volleyball.

Georgia Lausch ’23, daughter of middle Blocker Mary Lausch ’87 Championship Team.

Ellie “The Killer” White ’24, daughter of outside hitter Colleen White ’92 Championship Team; verbally committed to University of Michigan volleyball. FYI, Ellie has racked up over 1,000 kills in her McAuley volleyball career. Current McAuley Head Coach Jen DeJarld ’85, won state volleyball championships as a McAuley student athlete in 1984 and 1985. This DeJarld’s 17th years as head coach, and 27th season of coaching, accumulating:

2 Championships

2 second place finishes

3 third place finishes And we would be remiss if we didn’t mention McAuley’s loyal student section — the seventh player on the court — who bring some serious fandom to the games. They pose a formidable presence in the stands with their crazy themes. You can watch the game on the NFHS Network (subscription required) or follow the scores on ScoreZone Express and Twitter.