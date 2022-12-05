“Might Legitimately Retire by the End of This Season”: NBA Fans at the Last Straw of Their Patience as Disconcerting Kawhi Leonard Fact Emerges

Currently sitting in seventh place on the Western Conference table, the Los Angeles Clippers are barely hanging on to their playoff aspirations. Although Paul George and the rest have kept the scoring in check, what is perhaps more concerning is the amount of time Kawhi Leonard has not played. And fans are starting to speculate that this might even be his final year in the league.

Leonard has missed 19 out of 24 games played by the Clippers so far this season. Furthermore, even in most of the games he played, he was brought off the bench.

Kawhi Leonard has fans worried

Now, as a Clippers fan or a fan of the game, it is undoubtedly concerning to see a player with such potential miss substantial time on the court. Leonard has still been dealing with those nagging injuries that seem to just keep coming back to haunt him.

Nov 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

And fans think that this might be Leonard’s final year in the NBA. One fan tweeted, “No kidding here. I think Kawhi might legitimately retire by the end of this season.”

While another fan commented, “Kawhi has been rubbish since 2019 when he made that big scene Messing with the Lakers to then sign with the clippers, maybe a bit of Karma his career is basically over and clippers got screwed hard with the PG trade that kawhi forced good for him he made his money.”

Here are some more reactions from NBA Twitter:

With the multi-year deal that Leonard signed last season, he is yet to play up to that potential. Giving fans every right to be worried or perhaps even a little angry.

And that may be one of the reasons why fans are urging the Clippers to trade him. but it doesn’t look like there will be a trade involving Kawhi Leonard anytime soon.

The Clippers built the team around Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers front office has made a lot of moves in the past few years since Leonard joined the team. And the Clippers were designed in such a way that it compliments his game.

But all of that means nothing if Leonard keeps missing games. ‘The Klaw’ left the San Antonio Spurs due to a dispute with the training staff.

Even though Leonard did win a Championship the very next season with the Toronto Raptors, he arguably hasn’t been the same since then. Those injuries from his old days never fully recovered and now Leonard is still constantly dealing with them.

Do you think this could be Kawhi Leonard’s last season in the league due to his persistent injury problems? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.