Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Announces Hall of Fame Class

The Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Monday (Sept. 19).

The seven-member class will be inducted into the MIVA Hall of Fame in Muncie, Indiana on November 12. It will follow a fall tournament featuring MIVA members Ball State, Lindenwood, Ohio State and Purdue Fort Wayne. Ticket information will be available soon.

2022 MIVA Hall of Fame

Eduardo Ferraz – Ball State

Barry Long – Ball State

Wes Lyon – Ball State

Rick Niemi – Ball State

Don Purvis – Ball State

Craig Sherman – Kellogg CC/Ohio State

Brian Sherman – Kellogg CC/Ohio State

Eduardo Ferraz led the Ball State program to three straight MIVA regular season Championships in 1995, 1996 and 1997 and two tournament Championships in 1995 and 1997. Ferraz was named the MIVA Player of the Year in 1996 and 1997 and was a four-time All-MIVA selection . He finished his career with 6,779 assists, ranking second in Ball State history.

Barry Long also led Ball State to a pair of regular season Championships in 1970 and 1971. He led the Cardinals to an undefeated Championship season in 1970 and followed it up with MIVA Co-Player of the Year honors in 1971. The Cardinals were 10-0 in MIVA played in both of Long’s Championship seasons.

Wes Lyon was a four-time All-MIVA selection from 1974-77, becoming the first Ball State student-athlete to earn four All-MIVA honors. He was a First-Team selection each of his last three years in Muncie. Lyon was also a three-time selection to the USA Men’s National Team. They led Ball State to three straight MIVA regular season championships.

Rick Niemi played three seasons at Ball State, earning All-MIVA honors every year from 1970-72. Pairing with teammate Barry Long, Niemi led Ball State to back-to-back 10-0 MIVA seasons for two regular season championships. In 1972, Niemi was named the MIVA Player of the Year.

Don Purvis was the Athletic Director for Ball State in some of the best men’s volleyball seasons in the Cardinals’ history. Under his leadership from 1984-95, Ball State won six regular season championships and seven MIVA tournament titles. They had three student-athletes be named the MIVA Player of the Year and Don Shondell was the MIVA Coach of the Year three times under Purvis’ tutelage. In addition to his oversight, Purvis also served as the chair of the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Committee, bringing the NCAA Championship to the Midwest, with Ball State hosting the Championship in 1992.

Brian Sherman was a three-time All-MIVA selection in 1977 (Kellogg CC), 1978 and 1979 (Ohio State). Sherman led his squads to 32 MIVA wins in those three seasons, which included a 12-0 season at Ohio State in which the Buckeyes claimed the MIVA regular season title. His 1978 Squad Hosted the NCAA Championship in Columbus.

Craig Sherman is the only student-athlete in MIVA history to be named Player of the Year at two different schools: Kellogg CC (1980) and Ohio State (1981). The Independence, Missouri native was Co-Player of the Year in 1980, leading his Kellogg Squad to MIVA regular season and tournament championships. After transferring to Ohio State, they won four more titles, two regular season and two tournament, in 1981 and 1982.