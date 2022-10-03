Midwestern DB Jyaire Hill Picks Up Late Offer From UCLA Football

With just over two months remaining until the early signing period opens, the Bruins are still sending out offers.

Class of 2023 prospect Jyaire Hill has earned a Scholarship offer from UCLA football, the prospect announced Thursday on Twitter. Hill is widely listed under the broad term of athlete, but he is Mostly getting looks as a cornerback, and the Bruins appear to agree considering defensive backs Coach Brian Norwood is leading his recruitment.

The Kankakee (IL) product also has offers from Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

