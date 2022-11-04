Midway’s non-fussy take on golf gives Houstonians first glimpse of game-changing East End project, East River, this month
Twilight on a golf course is usually a time when players pack their bags for the day as Darkness settles in over the field. But on a recent evening at East River 9, a new golf course opening this week in the East End, Golfers are just starting to get out their Clubs to practice their swings at the course’s driving range as the downtown city lights twinkle in the distance.
Nearby, globe string lights illuminate an expansive outdoor patio where the hum of an Astros game mingles with ’80s rock emanating from a restaurant. Soon, restaurant visitors will be able to lounge on oversized patio chairs while watching blue herons swoop over a man-made lake as evening golfers meander under the course lit up by stadium-style lighting.