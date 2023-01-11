Midseason Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings

The Pac-12 season is a few weeks underway, and this year seems to be going much better than last year.

In 2022, only three teams made the NCAA Tournament: USC, UCLA and Arizona. Right now, it looks like as many as five teams could sneak into the Big Dance, and it is only 10 days into January.

UCLA and Arizona are once again the powerhouses of the Pac-12, but the top portion of the conference looks much tighter than it did a year ago. The Jekyll and Hyde CU Buffs are also playing like a top-four Pac-12 team at the moment.

Below is a midseason edition of our Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings: