Midseason Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings
The Pac-12 season is a few weeks underway, and this year seems to be going much better than last year.
In 2022, only three teams made the NCAA Tournament: USC, UCLA and Arizona. Right now, it looks like as many as five teams could sneak into the Big Dance, and it is only 10 days into January.
UCLA and Arizona are once again the powerhouses of the Pac-12, but the top portion of the conference looks much tighter than it did a year ago. The Jekyll and Hyde CU Buffs are also playing like a top-four Pac-12 team at the moment.
Below is a midseason edition of our Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings:
The Cardinal have one of the best players in the conference in Harrison Ingram. Sadly, they don’t have much else.
The five wins have come against mediocre (at best) opponents, with the best win coming against 10-9 Pacific on opening night.
Everybody knew Cal was in for a rough season after the Bears lost on opening night to UC Davis. That began a 12-game losing streak, although they defeated Colorado and Stanford in back-to-back games.
Oregon State is the definition of a streaky team. Here’s the proof: Three wins, four losses, a win, two losses, three wins and now three losses.
Nobody knows what this team is doing in Corvallis.
The Huskies were 9-3 just a few days before Christmas. Now, they are 9-8 and have lost five in a row, including a 25-point loss to UCLA.
The Washington State Cougars would’ve been further down this list. However, somehow, somehow, they stunned Arizona in the desert last Saturday, 74-61.
Are the Ducks NCAA bound? Maybe. Yes, they have seven losses, although three of those came against a trio of ranked teams in November: Houston, UConn and Michigan State. Another was to UCLA, and even the Utah Valley loss isn’t terrible considering its 13-4 record.
The Buffs had a Bizarre start to the year: Lose to Grambling State, beat Tennessee, lose to UMass, then win against Texas A&M.
They have won seven of their last eight games, with the one loss coming to Cal by four points. Watch out for this team in Boulder.
Here is where things get really interesting.
The Trojans have 11 wins, and most of their losses have been to quality opponents: UCLA, Wisconsin and Tennessee. The others came against Florida Gulf Coast and Washington State.
Yes, Utah is 12-5 and has five wins in Pac-12 play. The Utes are a legitimate team after a horrible 2022 season, but we will see them tested against UCLA and USC in the next few days. They did beat Arizona, although that feels like forever ago (Dec. 1).
Arizona State is already building an impressive resume. The Sun Devils have wins over Michigan, Colorado, Creighton and San Diego, and the losses have come against Texas Southern, San Francisco and Arizona.
Yes, Arizona lost to Washington State and Utah, but the Wildcats have wins over SDSU, Creighton, Arizona State and Tennessee. This is a Trendy Final Four pick.
We don’t talk enough about the job Mick Cronin has done at UCLA. The Bruins are another Trendy Final Four pick, and their only two losses came against Illinois and Baylor in November. Plus, they responded in December with wins against Maryland and Kentucky — both on the road.