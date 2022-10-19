Midnight Mile Welcomes Start of Basketball Season

COLLEGE PARK, MD – An annual tradition and rite of passage, the 51st annual Midnight Mile signified the start of another basketball season as students joined the men’s basketball team at Kehoe Track at Ludwig Field on Wednesday morning.

Hall of Fame head Coach Lefty Driesell first lined up his players at 12:03am on Oct. 15, 1971 to get a jumpstart on the rest of the teams around the country beginning what has become the highly anticipated tradition for Maryland students.

The event transformed into a staple for nearly every team across the country, as they celebrated the start of the college basketball season with some sort of “Midnight Madness” event.



The Kevin Willard era will officially begin on Nov. 7 when Maryland hosts Niagara (7 pm) at the XFINITY Center as part of a three-game homestand to open the season.

The non-conference schedule will also be highlighted by playing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun against Saint Louis (Nov. 19, 1 pm) and either Miami or Providence (Nov. 20, 1/3:30 pm ), facing Louisville (Nov. 29) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and taking on Tennessee (Dec. 11, 4:30 pm) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Maryland will also host future Big Ten foe UCLA (Dec. 14, 9 pm) in the XFINITY Center as part of a home-and-home series.

Things are done differently in the Spring Break Capital of the Northeast. Go Terps CC: @JonRothstein @KevinWillard pic.twitter.com/hNkivJLqGs — Jack Susanin (@SusaninSports) October 19, 2022

It’s 40 degrees. It’s 11 PM. This isn’t for a game. The line is DEEP. We love our fans pic.twitter.com/HGKGRntVOb — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 19, 2022

Midnight Mile 2022 is HERE pic.twitter.com/NqndOteB4d — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 19, 2022

Ran a mile with @TerrapinHoops in the middle of the night. Basketball szn is BACK in College Park. pic.twitter.com/yFswTmduIp — Shane Connuck (@shane_connuck) October 19, 2022