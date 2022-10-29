Midland artists Annie Stout and Jazzmyn Benitez discuss the importance of public art

It’s Friday, Nov. 4, Creative 360 ​​will host local artists Annie Stout and Jazzmyn Benitez in an Artists Talk about the importance of public art. This event is part of the Celebration of Voices series Sponsored by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and will take place at the Bayliss Street Gallery, where Benitez currently has an exhibition.

Stout and Benítez are both members of Public Arts Midland, an initiative of the Midland Area Community Foundation. The group exists to help people create connections through public art. It is responsible for the commissioning of the M-20 bridge mural, the Utility box murals and 2020’s Painted Piano Project, among other works.