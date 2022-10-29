Midland artists Annie Stout and Jazzmyn Benitez discuss the importance of public art

It’s Friday, Nov. 4, Creative 360 ​​will host local artists Annie Stout and Jazzmyn Benitez in an Artists Talk about the importance of public art. This event is part of the Celebration of Voices series Sponsored by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and will take place at the Bayliss Street Gallery, where Benitez currently has an exhibition.

Stout and Benítez are both members of Public Arts Midland, an initiative of the Midland Area Community Foundation. The group exists to help people create connections through public art. It is responsible for the commissioning of the M-20 bridge mural, the Utility box murals and 2020’s Painted Piano Project, among other works.

Benitez has created multiple Midland murals, including the one on the food pantry on Saginaw Road and the fox mural behind Little Forks Outfitters – a mural that was created with the public’s painting help.

Stout, who owns her own design firm, is the artist behind The Key House, a permanent public art installation at Creative 360 ​​that was Sponsored by the NEA through The Big Read program of 2021.

The artists will host a conversation about the importance of public art in all communities, and especially in Midland County. The audience will be able to ask questions about the artists’ work and members of Public Arts Midland will be present to hear community input on the power of public art in the community.

The Artists Talk is scheduled for 7-8:30 pm Friday, Nov. 4. Admission is free but donations will be collected to support Public Arts Midland. Attendees are asked to pre-register at becreative360.org or by calling the arts center at 989-859-9284. Light refreshments will be served.

