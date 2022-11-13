Middletown, Xavier meet with spot in Class L boys soccer final on the line
Although Middletown and Xavier high schools share a ZIP code, they are far apart in a sports setting. The last Matchup between the Blue Dragons and Falcons occurred on the football field nine years ago this Thanksgiving.
This lack of a meaningful relationship in athletics pumps all the more intrigue into their upcoming Encounter in the CIAC Class L boys soccer tournament. A spot in the Championship game will be on the line when the second-seeded Falcons (17-2-2) and No. 6 Middletown (16-4-2) tangle in the semifinals on Tuesday (7:30 pm) at New Britain’s Veterans Stadium.