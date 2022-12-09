Middletown Teens Flood Career Fair Tuesday Night At Arts Center

MIDDLETOWN, NJ — This past Tuesday night, Dec. 6, a “Meet and Greet” career fair was held at the Middletown Arts Center.

The event was organized by Dr. Patricia Vari-Cartier, who is responsible for secondary school programs in the Middletown School District. This was a night of adults looking out for the young people of Middletown, and looking out for their futures. It was also a night of real community spirit, as many local businesses had tables set up, and local business owners were keen to talk to teenagers.

About 25 businesses participated. Dozens of Middletown teens braved the pouring rain to attend, and some students came very professionally dressed, some even sporting a tie. All of the Middletown teenagers were very eager to learn about post-high school career options. Dozens of business professionals were there, from diverse fields such as law, accounting, government, journalism, non-profits, building/environmental management, finance, real estate, hospitality, technology, retail, health services and recreation.

According to Dr. Vari-Cartier, the night exceeded expectations. Two students even secured internships on Tuesday night: One student got an internship with a local real estate agency, and another Middletown teen got an internship working for Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn. Here are some of the local businesses that had a table set up:

Saker ShopRite

The Assembly offices of Gerry Scharfenberger and Vicky Flynn (R), which represent Middletown in Trenton

Several Middletown accounting firms

The Middletown Library

Incoming Middletown school board member Gary Tulp had a table, where he spoke to teens about becoming a lawyer and his work as in-house Counsel for an energy company.

Middletown Township had a table, where Twp. Committeewoman Kimberly Kratz and Twp. media spokeswoman Tara Berson spoke to teens about what they do for the Township.

The Molly Pitcher Inn

Brookdale Community College

Local summer camps, which are hiring camp counselors, lifeguards and after-school help

Your very own Middletown Patch One student commented, “The meet and greet was a great way to meet local businesses. I was able to make a connection with a local realtor, a former North student, and I will be interning with him in January.”

“The meet and greet was very informative and provided a unique way to secure an internship. I was able to meet Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn, and I am excited to begin an internship with her this week!” said another Middletown teen. “It is very gratifying to see the community come together for students in Middletown,” said Dr. Vari-Cartier. “The event was a win-win for everyone who attended.”