Middletown golf instructor wins prestigious World Golf Teachers Federation award
MIDDLETOWN — A career Educator and major figure in the Middletown area golf community who has taught countless area players the basics and fine points of the game recently received the Teachers Award from the World Golf Teachers Federation.
This was the second time George Claffey of Berlin won the global award, and he is among only seven US golf coaches to receive the award for the 2022-23 period. They first won the prestigious award in 2010.