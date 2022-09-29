Middleburgh boys’ soccer wins as Johns reaches milestone with 100th career goal – The Daily Gazette

Middleburgh’s Austin Johns scored four times, including his 100th career goal, in Middleburgh’s 9-0 Western Athletic Conference boys’ soccer win over Canajoharie on Wednesday.

Johns now has 102 career goals.

Eric Pickering added two goals for Middleburgh, which also got a goal apiece from Nate Wood, Guillermo Martinez and Braeden All. Canajoharie goalie Will Douglass made 13 saves.

Casey Clarke scored both goals in Galway’s 2-0 win over Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons. Sam Neahr Assisted on Clarke’s first goal, and Galway keeper Ryan Pudney recorded a seven-save shutout.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo beat Fonda-Fultonville 3-1 on goals from Zack Schwenk, Locke Gerken and Kyle Williams. Lucas Lusito backstopped the win with three saves. Sam Kosiba made 17 saves for Fonda-Fultonville, while Mike Carpenter scored off a Landon Rose assist.

Mayfield and Schoharie played to a 0-0 draw. Schoharie goalie Cody Hellstrom made 14 saves to preserve the tie, while Mayfield’s Sean Foreman stopped the only shot on goal he faced.

Northville defeated Mekeel Christian Academy 5-0 as Jacob Frank scored the Falcons’ first three goals, then assisted on Miles Weaver’s two goals. Landon Frasier earned the shutout with four saves, while Mekeel Christian’s Justin Davidson stopped two shots.

A first-half own goal and a second-half goal from Kofi Jack led Scotia-Glenville to a 2-0 Foothills Council win over Amsterdam. Zach Place recorded the shutout for Scotia-Glenville, needing just two saves. Amsterdam was led by goalie Alex Jablonski, who stopped 14 shots.

Broadalbin-Perth rolled to a 10-0 win over Johnstown, in which Alex Rogers scored three goals and both Tony Daniello and Landon Russom scored two. Darrin Mosher, Zeke Boehme and Massimo Pasquarelli also scored, and Rogers had two assists. The Patriots finished with a 41-1 advantage in shots attempted.

Max Roca scored twice in Queensbury’s 4-0 win over Glens Falls. Gavin Kelly added a goal and two assists, and Luke Eichin also scored for Queensbury. Jake Afsar-Keshmiri earned a shutout with eight saves, while the Glens Falls goalie duo of Ayden Grieve and Cam Pratt combined to make five saves.

Sam Tyler’s goal with a minute left in regulation, assisted by Miles Trombley and Ashton Morris, gave Schuylerville a 1-0 win over South Glens Falls.

Voorheesville beat Cobleskill-Richmondville 3-1 in Colonial Council play. Dylan Ensslin had a goal and an assist for the Blackbirds, with Jake Johnson and Jacob Bogdany also finding the back of the net.

In the Wasaren League, Tommy Wendel scored four times in Mechanicville’s 9-1 win over Tamarac. Scotty Lynch added two goals in the win, with Jaxon Eiseman, Rece Dyer and Colin McNutt also scoring. Alex Ernie had Tamarac’s lone goal.

MAYFIELD BESTS SCHOOL IN OT

Jaidyn Chest scored the golden goal in overtime, while Abigail Chest and Cloey Dopp scored two goals each for Mayfield in a 5-4 Western Athletic Conference girls’ soccer win over Schoharie. Mayfield goalie Sallyann Agerter finished with five saves. For Schoharie, Haley Drinon scored three goals, Lily Ballard scored once and Bella Donzelli added an assist.

Duanesburg beat Canajoharie 3-0 on first-half goals from Molly Laudato, Harlee Manus and Hailey Rose. Duanesburg goalie Morgan Krouse notched a shutout with six saves, while Canajoharie’s Tori Blakeslee was credited with five saves.

Claire Scram scored all of Berne-Knox-Westerlo’s goals and Claire Curvin made nine saves in a 3-1 win over Fonda-Fultonville. Jill Sandel scored for Fonda-Fultonville, and goalie Emma Crahan finished with six saves.

OESJ beat Fort Plain 6-0, led by two goals from Sydney Schell. Also scoring were Carolyn Littrell, EmmaJo Schmidtmann, Julia Elwood and Jordan DeNinno. Elwood and DeNinno added two assists each.

LAING PACES NESKAYUNA WIN

Tyler Laing led Niskayuna’s 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 Suburban Council boys’ volleyball win over Niskayuna with 17 kills and 16 digs. Also for Niskayuna, Caleb Goldberg contributed 28 assists and Gian Stabler picked up 33 digs.

Saratoga Springs beat Shaker 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15. The Blue Bison were led by Josh Blake with 12 kills.

In a five-set match, Bethlehem beat Columbia 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 24-26, 18-16. Cade Allen had 20 kills, Joe Monserrat posted 45 assists and Danny Battista added 56 digs in the win.

In girls’ volleyball play, Jazzell McLean had seven kills and three blocks to lead Mechanicville’s 25-15, 25-15, 25-12 win over Saratoga Central Catholic in the Wasaren League. Jenna Tesoriero added eight assists in the win and Mackenzie White served four aces among her 13 points. Arianna Bennett had six assists for Saratoga Catholic, while Jacqueline Fornabia and Juliana Montanino each had four kills.

Hoosic Valley was a 25-18, 27-25, 25-16 Winner over Cambridge with Lainey Bochette serving up eight aces and Joni Chapko adding seven aces and three kills. MaryKate Lebarron led Cambridge with nine points, two aces and three assists.

In a non-league matchup, Schoharie beat Scotia-Glenville 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22. Alyssa Cieszynski led Schoharie with eight aces among her 21 service points. Sophia Styles added eight assists and five aces.

In the Colonial Council, Maddie Reilly had three aces, four kills, two digs and three blocks for Voorheesville in its 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 win over Lansingburgh.

CONNELIE SCORES TWICE IN BH-BL WIN

Maddy Connelie scored twice and Caroline Kogut scored once for Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake in a 3-0 Suburban Council field hockey win over Saratoga Springs. Goalie Lily Wilborn made six saves to lead Saratoga Springs.

Guilderland beat Shaker 3-0 with Skyer Van Wormer and Giuliana Vivenzo each providing a goal and an assist. Anna DeBoom also scored for Guilderland. Shaker goalie Olivia Lovly made six saves.

