Middle Tennessee rains 3s on Louisville Women’s basketball in upset

It was raining 3s in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Sunday. But none of them went in No. 18 Louisville Women’s basketball’s favor.

Middle Tennessee controlled the pace of the game from start to finish, downing the Cardinals 67-49 at the Murphy Center. It’s the team’s lowest point total of the season after averaging 77 points in the previous eight games.

For the first time since dropping contests to Florida State 67-59 and Syracuse 59-51 during the 2019-20 season, U of L has lost consecutive games after sustaining a 96-77 loss at the hands of No. 4 Ohio State on Wednesday.

“We’ve had teams that might not have scored the ball extremely well, or things like that, but we’ve always guarded. We’re not guarding right now,” U of L Coach Jeff Walz said. “We’ll have stretches where we will and then we’ll have just some really bad breakdowns. Every time we have a breakdown, we get scored on. It’s part of life. Do I like it? No. It’s not much fun to be sitting here 5-4. So, we’re just going to have to get back to work and keep grinding. It’s going to be a year if we want to be successful that we’re going to have to grind it out and get really tough.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button