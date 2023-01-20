Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards: Girls soccer Nominees

The Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards program is proud to announce the Nominees for the Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show this spring. Date and venue to be announced.

During the live show, these Nominees will be honored, along with the Athletes of the year in 24 other sports. Nominated Athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may be purchased on the show’s website, which will be coming soon.

The Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s Athletic department. More details are coming soon.

Here are the Nominees for Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Avery Brown, Franklin High School — SR

Mamie Carman, Lipscomb Academy — SO

Shelby Clark, Central Magnet High School — SR

Katie Shea, Collins Pope John Paul II High School — SR

Virginia Gleason, Christ Presbyterian Academy — SR

Elle Lassiter, Station Camp High School — SO

Mary McIllwain, Merrol Hyde Magnet School — SR

Keaton Mitchell, Battle Ground Academy — SR

Maddie Padelski, Nolensville High School — SO

Gabby Rainey, Page High School — SR

Abby Thornton, Page High School — SR

Ayden Wood, Station Camp High School — SO