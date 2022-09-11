Middle Tennessee football builds big lead, holds off Colorado State

For a few brief moments, it looked like the Colorado State football team might pull off the near impossible.

The Rams were down 34 points early in the third quarter Saturday before mounting a Furious rally.

CSU cut it to two scores and multiple times had the ball to cut it to one score, including once reaching the Middle Tennessee 21, but could never get closer.

Middle Tennessee held on and won 34-19 in Canvas Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from the Rams’ home opener under Jay Norvell.

The comeback that wasn’t

CSU (0-2) was down 34-0 less than 2 minutes into the third quarter, Canvas Stadium had emptied, fans booed the team multiple times. It was all bad.

Then CSU came to life.

Clay Millen hit Tory Horton for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Then the duo connected for a 69-yard touchdown. Then a 17-yard touchdown between the two.

Suddenly it was 34-19 in less than 12 minutes of gameplay after Middle Tennessee went up by 34.

The Rams kept stopping Middle Tennessee and getting the ball back for the offense. The best chance to keep Chipping away came when CSU reached the MTSU 21 early in the fourth quarter, but a penalty and sack knocked the Rams back and they eventually missed a field goal.

That was the last best chance to make it a one-score game. It felt like it could happen, but it was ultimately too big a hole.

Millen ended the game 20-of-30 for 256 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked nine times. Horton hauled in 186 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Why the comeback was needed

The reason CSU needed the comeback bid was because of an atrocious first half (and start of the third quarter).

Everything was off.

On the first play of the game, Millen’s pass was returned for a touchdown when his attempted connection to Horton was off, tipped and picked off.

CSU’s A’Jon Vivens fumbled inside the MTSU 10 when the Rams were down 17-0. Millen was sacked and fumbled, leading to another MTSU touchdown to make it 27-0.

A defensive penalty erased a red zone stop and allowed MTSU to score a touchdown as well.

The Rams had a shocking 35 yards of offense in the first half (MTSU had 250). The Air Raid was nowhere to be seen.

What does this mean?

The first half was filled with Panic online from CSU fans and all sorts of big reactions.

The reality is this is a big project. There are 54 new players, a whole new system and at least five years of CSU football struggles.

There are valid reasons for fans to be upset. The Offensive line is a big issue, the first-half play-calling was baffling at times and there were way too many mistakes.

But it’s also Week 2 of a major rebuild. This program was broken. Fans don’t like it, but it’s not an overnight fix.

CSU needs to find a way back into the win column — it’s now eight losses in a row dating back to last season — but this game doesn’t necessarily forebode more terrible things to come.

