Middle Tennessee football builds big lead, holds off Colorado State

For a few brief moments, it looked like the Colorado State football team might pull off the near impossible.

The Rams were down 34 points early in the third quarter Saturday before mounting a Furious rally.

CSU cut it to two scores and multiple times had the ball to cut it to one score, including once reaching the Middle Tennessee 21, but could never get closer.

Middle Tennessee held on and won 34-19 in Canvas Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from the Rams’ home opener under Jay Norvell.

The comeback that wasn’t

CSU (0-2) was down 34-0 less than 2 minutes into the third quarter, Canvas Stadium had emptied, fans booed the team multiple times. It was all bad.

Then CSU came to life.

Clay Millen hit Tory Horton for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Then the duo connected for a 69-yard touchdown. Then a 17-yard touchdown between the two.

