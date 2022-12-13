Middle school basketball schedule set

Arnall Head Coach Edward Hunter and the Knights celebrate their 2022 CCMSAL basketball championship. The 20-23 regular season will begin on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Fans got their first glimpse this week of the upcoming 2023 Coweta County Middle School Athletic League basketball. The league conducted their preseason cup this week and will return for the regular season start of Jan. 5, 2023 after the Christmas break.

CCMSAL basketball consists of the seven public middle schools in Coweta County.

Last year, the Arnall Knights defeated the Madras Eagles 47-46 in overtime to win the boys championship. Eric Coleman scored 14 points to lead the Knights, who had to overcome a buzz-beating three pointer by the Eagle’s Josiah Buchanan to send the game to overtime.

Jamyia George scored 19 points to lead the Evans Lady Cougars to the girls Championship with a 35-33 win over Arnall.

The 2023 regular season begins on Jan. 5 and runs through the month. The Playoffs begin on Feb. 7 and the Championship game will be on Feb. 9, 2023.

The regular season schedule includes (girls game first at 4:30 pm, boys to follow):

Jan. 5

Arnall at Lee

Madras at Smokey Road

East Coweta at Bass

Evans Bye

Jan. 10

Lee at Evans

Smokey Road at Arnall

Bass at Madras

East Coweta Bye

Jan. 12

Evans at East Coweta

Madras at Lee

Arnall at Bass

Smokey Road Bye

Jan. 19

Evans at Madras

Smokey Road at East Coweta

Bass at Lee

Arnall Bye

Jan. 24

East Coweta at Arnall

Lee at Smokey Road

Evans at Bass

Madras Bye

Jan. 26

Lee at East Coweta

Madras at Arnall

Smokey Road at Evans

Bass Bye

Jan. 31

East Coweta at Madras

Bass at Smokey Road

Arnall at Evans

Lee Bye