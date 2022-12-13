Middle school basketball schedule set
The Newnan Times-Herald
Arnall Head Coach Edward Hunter and the Knights celebrate their 2022 CCMSAL basketball championship. The 20-23 regular season will begin on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Fans got their first glimpse this week of the upcoming 2023 Coweta County Middle School Athletic League basketball. The league conducted their preseason cup this week and will return for the regular season start of Jan. 5, 2023 after the Christmas break.
CCMSAL basketball consists of the seven public middle schools in Coweta County.
Last year, the Arnall Knights defeated the Madras Eagles 47-46 in overtime to win the boys championship. Eric Coleman scored 14 points to lead the Knights, who had to overcome a buzz-beating three pointer by the Eagle’s Josiah Buchanan to send the game to overtime.
Jamyia George scored 19 points to lead the Evans Lady Cougars to the girls Championship with a 35-33 win over Arnall.
The 2023 regular season begins on Jan. 5 and runs through the month. The Playoffs begin on Feb. 7 and the Championship game will be on Feb. 9, 2023.
The regular season schedule includes (girls game first at 4:30 pm, boys to follow):
Jan. 5
Arnall at Lee
Madras at Smokey Road
East Coweta at Bass
Evans Bye
Jan. 10
Lee at Evans
Smokey Road at Arnall
Bass at Madras
East Coweta Bye
Jan. 12
Evans at East Coweta
Madras at Lee
Arnall at Bass
Smokey Road Bye
Jan. 19
Evans at Madras
Smokey Road at East Coweta
Bass at Lee
Arnall Bye
Jan. 24
East Coweta at Arnall
Lee at Smokey Road
Evans at Bass
Madras Bye
Jan. 26
Lee at East Coweta
Madras at Arnall
Smokey Road at Evans
Bass Bye
Jan. 31
East Coweta at Madras
Bass at Smokey Road
Arnall at Evans
Lee Bye