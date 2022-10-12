Middle Georgia Justice hosting fundraiser Thursday

Middle Georgia Justice is working to close the gap for people needing legal services. Thursday night, the organization is hosting its annual fundraiser, “A Taste of Justice,” to help fund that mission.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia Justice is working to close the gap for people needing legal services. Thursday night, the organization is hosting its annual fundraiser, “A Taste of Justice,” to help fund that mission.

According to Bill Adams, the President of Middle Georgia Justice, proceeds raised from the event go towards helping low-income people obtain legal services.

“We’re family-friendly,” they said. “For the first time, we’ll have activities for the kids on the field. Kickball, wiffle ball, corn hole, just a fun festive evening is the idea. We’ve had a great response from the community already with the sponsors we have.”

Amy Dever, the organization’s executive director, says they deal with civil matters including family and probate law. The organization helps people with legal issues in Bibb, Houston, Peach, Crawford, Monroe, Jones and Twiggs Counties.

“We get folks in here that haven’t even been listened to before,” Dever said. “That has never had anybody bother to sit down and spend an hour understanding what their problems are. It’s very meaningful. It’s meaningful to work with a bright young staff. We’ve got a wonderful group of young attorneys. Our office manager, we’ve got a paralegal.”

Adams worked as a trial judge for 18 years and noticed issues with people trying to represent themselves, so he left the Courthouse to start Middle Georgia Justice.

“I’ve looked around enough to know that the unmet legal needs are substantial, it’s huge,” Adams said. “And if we do something about it, it’s going to be a better place to live here.”

Dever hopes people will not only support them through their fundraiser but also year-round.

“We also want you to commit to this as part of our community,” Dever said. “This service is something we need to be sure all our community members have access to.”

Tickets for the event are no longer on sale, but Middle Georgia Justice encourages people to buy raffle tickets and Donate year-round on their website.