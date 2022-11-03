Midcoast UMVA seeks artists for exhibition in January 2023 – Knox County VillageSoup

MIDCOAST — Midcoast artists who are members of the Union of Maine Visual Artists (UMVA) are invited to respond to this call for art for the show “Resurgence: UMVA In the Midcoast” at Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., from Jan. 4 Thu Jan. 29, 2023.

The deadline to submit work is Dec. 1 for this open themed show. To receive Submission guidelines, email Deb Vendetti at [email protected] with “Resurgence at CPL” in the subject line. All artists must be members of UMVA as of January 2023 to participate. Artist memberships range from $25 to $45 or a household membership for two people is $40 annually. More information can be found at theumva.org/joindonate.

The Union of Maine Visual Artists (UMVA) represents visual artists statewide in all fields of endeavor and welcomes those who support contemporary artists in Maine. The UMVA is dedicated to upholding the dignity of artists, while creating positive social change through the arts. By collaborating with other cultural and progressive organizations, the union raises awareness for significant issues while promoting an inclusive arts community in Maine. UMVA is grassroots and active.

