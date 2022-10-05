Midcoast trio tees up state golf Championship spots – Knox County VillageSoup

VASSALBORO — Midcoast high school Golfers took their best swings — drives, chips, bunker shots, iron play and putts — on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in an attempt to qualify for the prestigious state championship tournament.

When the final ball clinked into the cup, two Mariners and a Lion had earned the opportunity to chase their state title dreams.

Oceanside’s Noah McLellan and Bryson Mattox, along with Belfast’s James Ritter, qualified for the state individual championships on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 am at the Natanis Golf Course.

Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A, B and C Golfers Converged on Natanis on Tuesday in an attempt to qualify for the state events. Alas, Camden Hills of Rockport in Class A, along with Belfast, Oceanside of Rockland and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro in Class B, failed to move on for the team competition.

In Class A from the league state qualifier, Brunswick, Bangor, Edward Little of Auburn and Messalonskee qualified.

In Class B, Leavitt of Turner, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, Cony of Augusta and Gardiner moved on.

In Class C, Maranacook of Readfield qualified.

The qualifiers, as well as the six members of qualifying teams (some of which are the same), will compete for individual state titles on Saturday. The teams will compete for the team titles.

Team scores are the combined 18-hole stroke totals of the squad’s four low golfers.

The Class A team scores were: Brunswick 308, Bangor 327, Edward Little 330, Messalonskee 332, Hampden Academy 336, Brewer 354, Skowhegan 365, Camden Hills 372, Mount Ararat of Topsham 375, Lewiston 383, Oxford Hills of South Paris 388 and Mount Blue of Farmington 410.

The Class B team scores were: Leavitt 337, Lincoln Academy 349, Cony 359, Gardiner 367, Lawrence of Fairfield 378, Oceanside 380, Nokomis of Newport 382, ​​Belfast 385, Morse of Bath 395, Erskine Academy of South China 418, Waterville 419 and Medomak Valley 466.

The Class C team scores were: Maranacook 346 and Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield 396.

In Class A, Bangor’s Liam Doughty finished first at 1-under par 71.

In Class B, Lincoln Academy’s Kellen Adickes finished first at 4-over par 76. Ritter and McLellan were close behind at 6-over par 78s to tie for second.

Mattox finished 14th at 90 (+18).

In Class C, Owen Moore of MCI finished first at 3-over 75. He is the son of Woody Moore, former Midcoast teacher and football coach.

There were 71 Golfers in Class A, 69 in Class B and 12 in Class C.

The individual scores and places for Midcoast Golfers were:

Belfast — Ritter (78, tied 2nd), Gary Gale (101, 34th), KJ Payson (102, 35th), Hagen Chase (104, tied 38th), Zach Sanderson (114, tied 53rd) and Bobby Banks (123, tied 61st).

Camden Hills — Jack Edgar (90, tied 32nd), Wilson Fedarko (90, tied 32nd), Owen Berez (92, tied 39th), Aiden Aselton (100, tied 51st), Micah Fagonde (103, tied 57th) and Walter Field (105, 60th).

Oceanside — McLellan (78, tied 2nd), Mattox (90, 14th), Rhys Jones (106, tied 41st), Josiah Danforth (106, tied 41st), Parker Darge (114, tied 53rd) and Levi Philbrook (117, 58th ),

Medomak Valley — Tyler Metcalf (92, tied 19th), Taj Lichti (115, 57th), Logan Look (123, tied 61st) and Griffin Holgerson (136, 66th). Aiden Abbotoni also participated.

