Midcoast trio tees up state golf championship efforts – Knox County VillageSoup

VASSALBORO — Midcoast high school Golfers took their best swings — drives, chips, bunker shots, iron play and putts — on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in an attempt to qualify for the prestigious state championship tournament.

When the final ball clinked into the cup, two Mariners and a Lion had earned the opportunity to chase their state title dreams.

Oceanside’s Noah McLellan and Bryson Mattox, along with Belfast’s James Ritter, qualified for the state individual championships on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Natanis Golf Course.

Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A, B and C Golfers Converged on Natanis on Tuesday in an attempt to qualify for the state events. Alas, Camden Hills of Rockport in Class A, along with Belfast, Oceanside of Rockland and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro in Class B, failed to move on for the team competition.

The state Class A tourney was on Friday, Oct. 7 and state Class B/C events on Saturday, Oct. 8, both at Natanis.

In Class B, McLellan finished among the top 10, in seventh, among the 63 boys. There were nine girls who competed.

Ritter finished at 87 (tied for 18th). Mattox did not participate.

Team scores are the combined 18-hole stroke totals of a squad’s four low golfers.

In the team competition, the scores were: Leavitt of Turner 330, Cape Elizabeth 344, Gardiner and Yarmouth 351, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 358, Cony of Augusta 361, Presque Isle 365, York 378 and Mount Desert Island 386.

The top-10 boys individual results were: Elliott Spaulding, Freeport, 72 (even par); Jack Quinn, Gardiner, 73 (+1); Kellen Adickes, Lincoln Academy, 75 (+3); Alex Grant, Nokomis of Newport, 78 (+5); Sam Ludington, Cape Elizabeth, 79 (+7); Billy Visconti, Leavitt, 81 (+9); Oliver Rodrigue, Cony, Austin Gould, Gardiner, and McLellan, Oceanside, 82 (+10); and Damon Ellingwood, Lincoln Academy, and Quinn Federle, Yarmouth, 83 (+11).

Jade Leavitt of Leavitt finished first among the girls at 80 (+8).

In Class C, the team scores were: Maranacook of Readfield 334, St. Dominic Academy of Auburn 343, Dexter 348, Fort Kent 359, Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln 372, Spruce Mountain of Jay 376, George Stevens Academy of Blue 376, Kents Hill 381, Fort Fairfield 386, Monmouth Academy 391, Winthrop 400 and Central Aroostook of Mars Hill 436.

Owen Moore of Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield finished first among the 75 boys at 73 (+1) and teammate Jillian Plamondon first among 12 girls at 92 (+20). Moore is the son of Woody Moore, former Midcoast teacher and football coach.

The day before in Class A, the team scores were: Brunswick 312, Falmouth 317, Scarborough 317, Gorham 321, Thornton Academy of Saco 321, Kennebunk 332, Greely of Cumberland338, Messalonskee of Oakland 338, Bangor 341 and Edward Little of Auburn 343 .

Marc Twombly of Scarborough finished first at 69 (-3) among 77 boys and Ruth Weeks of Greely first among eight girls at 89 (+17).

Qualifiers

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Class A from the league state qualifier, Brunswick, Bangor, Edward Little and Messalonskee qualified.

In Class B, Leavitt, Lincoln Academy, Cony and Gardiner moved on.

In Class C, Maranacook qualified.

The qualifiers, as well as the six members of qualifying teams (some of which were the same) competed for individual state titles on Friday or Saturday.

The Class A team scores were: Brunswick 308, Bangor 327, Edward Little 330, Messalonskee 332, Hampden Academy 336, Brewer 354, Skowhegan 365, Camden Hills 372, Mount Ararat of Topsham 375, Lewiston 383, Oxford Hills of South Paris 388 and Mount Blue of Farmington 410.

The Class B team scores were: Leavitt 337, Lincoln Academy 349, Cony 359, Gardiner 367, Lawrence of Fairfield 378, Oceanside 380, Nokomis 382, ​​Belfast 385, Morse of Bath 395, Erskine Academy of South China 418, Waterville 419 and Medomak Valley 466.

The Class C team scores were: Maranacook 346 and Maine Central Institute 396.

In Class A, Bangor’s Liam Doughty finished first at 1-under par 71.

In Class B, Lincoln Academy’s Kellen Adickes finished first at 4-over par 76. Ritter and McLellan were close behind at 6-over par 78s to tie for second.

Mattox finished 14th at 90 (+18).

In Class C, Moore finished first at 3-over 75.

There were 71 Golfers in Class A, 69 in Class B and 12 in Class C.

The individual scores and places for Midcoast Golfers were:

Belfast — Ritter (78, tied 2nd), Gary Gale (101, 34th), KJ Payson (102, 35th), Hagen Chase (104, tied 38th), Zach Sanderson (114, tied 53rd) and Bobby Banks (123, tied 61st).

Camden Hills — Jack Edgar (90, tied 32nd), Wilson Fedarko (90, tied 32nd), Owen Berez (92, tied 39th), Aiden Aselton (100, tied 51st), Micah Fagonde (103, tied 57th) and Walter Field (105, 60th).

Oceanside — McLellan (78, tied 2nd), Mattox (90, 14th), Rhys Jones (106, tied 41st), Josiah Danforth (106, tied 41st), Parker Darge (114, tied 53rd) and Levi Philbrook (117, 58th ),

Medomak Valley — Tyler Metcalf (92, tied 19th), Taj Lichti (115, 57th), Logan Look (123, tied 61st) and Griffin Holgerson (136, 66th). Aiden Abbotoni also participated.

« Previous

PITCH offers a variety of fall programs



