Midcoast soccer teams in position for playoff runs

AUGUSTA — The Mt. Ararat and Brunswick boys soccer teams are on a collision course for what could be another classic end-of-season showdown.

The high school soccer playoff fields were finalized Thursday, and the No. 2 Eagles (11-1-2) and No. 3 Dragons (10-3-1) could see each other again in the regional semifinals.

Of course, both teams will need to advance out of the quarterfinal round, no easy task considering the loaded Class A North field.

“That would be an exciting one if that were to happen,” said Mt. Ararat Coach Jack Rioux, whose Eagles edged Brunswick 1-0 in the regular-season finale Tuesday. “They feel like they have some unfinished business. My guys earned the two seed, but it’s a whole new season now.”

Mt. Ararat will host No. 7 Bangor (6-4-4) in a quarterfinal game at 7 Wednesday night. The teams played to a 2-2 draw in the regular season.

“In our league, in the North, anything can happen,” Rioux said.

The Dragons will host No. 6 Brewer (9-4-1) in a quarterfinal game. Brunswick won the regular season meeting, 4-0.

Here’s a look at where some other Midcoast teams will face in the playoffs:

BOYS

Lisbon (9-4-1) earned the No. 6 seed in Class C South and will play at No. 3 Monmouth (11-3-1) in the quarterfinals.

In Class B South, No. 6 Freeport (6-4-4) will host No. 11 Morse (4-9-1) in a Prelim game.

Richmond (10-3-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Class D South, and will play North Yarmouth Academy (7-7-0) in the quarterfinals. The teams split their regular-season meetings, with the Bobcats winning 1-0 early in the season before dropping a 3-0 decision on Sept. 28.

GIRLS

Brunswick, the defending Class A North champ, picked up where it left off this fall, rolling to a 12-0-2 regular season and the No. 1 seed The Dragons will host No. 8 Messalonskee (5-7-2) in the quarterfinals. The Dragons won the regular-season meeting, 3-0.

Well. 6 MB Ararat (9-4-1) will play at No. 3 Camden Hills (10-3-1) in a quarterfinal game as well. The Windjammers swept the regular-season meetings, 4-0 and 5-1.

In Class B South, No. 10 Freeport (6-7-1) will play at No. 7 Leavitt (7-6-1) in a Prelim game, while No. 12 Morse (2-10-2) will play at No. 5 York (5-5-4).

Richmond (10-4-0), whose Coach Troy Kendrick won his 400th career game this fall, earned the No. 2 seed in Class D South. The Bobcats will host No. 7 Greenville (5-7-2) in the quarterfinals.

