Mid-Wach League, Colonial Athletic League and Dual Valley Conference boys’ golf Champions crowned

Mid-Wach A Championships: Michael Dean was co-medalist at 2-over 73, Mason Bowie and Zach Stevens tied for third at 74, and Syed Noorwez carded a hole-in-one while tying for fifth at 75 to lead Nashoba (299) to the team Championship at Juniper Hill’s Riverside Course.

Brendan Estaphan also shot 73 for runner-up Westborough (306). Wachusett’s Manxhari also carded 75 to tie Noorwez, who Aced the 156-yard, par-3 seventh hole with a 7-iron.

Rounding out the top 10 were Westborough’s Jake Dapolite and Connor Nagi and Algonquin’s Brendan Smith (77) and tied for 10th were Algonquin’s Chris Wittman and Jack Roberts, and Nashoba’s Tory Gregg at 79.

Algonquin (317) was third, followed by Shrewsbury and Wachusett (324) and Groton-Dunstable (338).

MORE: Pieczynski helps Tantasqua claim SWCL golf title; Uxbridge’s Caso earns medalist honors

MORE: Dom Garbarino cards 4-over 76 as St. John’s claims Catholic Conference golf championship

Mid-Wach B Championships: Luke Grebinar carded a 1-over 71 at Northern Spy CC in Townsend to take medalist honors, and teammate Daniel Simons tied for second one shot back as Leominster (312) edged North Middlesex (314) for the tournament championship.

Ashtyn Bennett also tied for second at 72 for Shepherd Hill (383), which placed third.

North Middlesex’s Michael Archambeault and Jake Miller tied for fourth at 76. Rounding out the top ten were Fitchburg’s Henry Bruuun (78), Leominster’s Colby Julsonnet and Marlborough’s Oliver Harris (both 79), and North Middlesex’s Andrew Peterson (80) and Max Caliri ( 82).

Oakmont (385) was fourth as a team, followed by Fitchburg (423). Marlborough did not field a complete team for scoring.

Mid-Wach C Championships: Senior Trevor Drew was medalist at 2-over 72 at Northern Spy, leading Tyngsborough (323) to its second consecutive league tournament title. Littleton (347) was runner-up.

Other top-10 Golfers for Tyngsborough were Ryan Manning (third, 80), Connor St. Gelais (82, fourth), and Nathan Freelove (ninth, 89).

Bromfield’s Evan Piekos was runner-up with 80, and Littleton’s Paul Doyle and Quabbin’s Max Doane tied for fifth at 85. Thomas Bates of Clinton was seventh at 89, and Littleton’s Ryan Graf finished 10th at 90.

Bromfield (361) placed third, followed by Quabbin (380), Clinton (384) and Lunenburg (400).

Mid-Wach D Championships: Tommy Bergin and Sohil Patel were co-medalists at 3-over 74 at Juniper Hill, and teammates Mark McDonald (77), Reid Ohanesian (82) and Seth Valliere (87) made it a five-man sweep for Ayer-Shirley (307 ) while taking the league championship.

Hudson’s Riley O’Sullivan and Maynard’s Nash Thompson tied for sixth at 89, and Hudson’s Ben Perez and Chris Aucoin were T8 at 94.

Hudson (372) was second, followed by Maynard (384), Gardner (455) and Tahanto (474).

Dual Valley Conference Championships: CJ Kivlehan carded a 4-over 76 at Blissful Meadows, and all five Hopedale teammates finished in the top 10 as the Blue Raiders (319) prevailed for the title.

For Hopedale, Lucas Levasseur (78) was third, Dylan Dziok (80) fourth, Jake Frohn (85) tied for fifth, Carter Lachiatto (88) ninth and Colin Haynes (89) tied for 10th.

Douglas’ Andrew Hogan finished second at 77, Sutton’s Leo Colena tied for fifth at 85, Douglas’ William Hogan and Nipmuc’s Chase Kelley tied for seventh at 87, and Nipmuc’s Orick Kelly was T10 at 89.

Douglas (358) was second as a team, followed by Sutton (362) and Nipmuc (363).

Colonial Athletic League Championships: Michael Cannon and Brett Cherubini shot 4-over 75 at Heritage GC in Charlton and were two of three medalists while leading Monty Tech (331) to the league championship.

Connor Griffin also carded a 75 as Blackstone Valley Tech (329) finished second.

Third-place Bay Path (334) placed three Golfers in the top 10 — Jake Aho (sixth, 81), Martin Mullen (eighth, 84) and Cam Bousquet (tied for ninth, 84).

Also among the top 10 were Assabet’s Tucker Patricks (fourth, 78), Valley Tech’s John McShane (fifth, 79), AMSA’s Jack McCabe (seventh, 83) and Assabet’s Cody Pare (tied for ninth, 84).

Assabet (336) was fourth as a team, followed by AMSA (336), Keefe Tech (389) and Worcester Tech (404).