Mid-Wach League, Colonial Athletic League and Dual Valley Conference boys’ golf Champions crowned

Mid-Wach A Championships: Michael Dean was co-medalist at 2-over 73, Mason Bowie and Zach Stevens tied for third at 74, and Syed Noorwez carded a hole-in-one while tying for fifth at 75 to lead Nashoba (299) to the team Championship at Juniper Hill’s Riverside Course.

Brendan Estaphan also shot 73 for runner-up Westborough (306). Wachusett’s Manxhari also carded 75 to tie Noorwez, who Aced the 156-yard, par-3 seventh hole with a 7-iron.

Rounding out the top 10 were Westborough’s Jake Dapolite and Connor Nagi and Algonquin’s Brendan Smith (77) and tied for 10th were Algonquin’s Chris Wittman and Jack Roberts, and Nashoba’s Tory Gregg at 79.

Algonquin (317) was third, followed by Shrewsbury and Wachusett (324) and Groton-Dunstable (338).

