Mid-Valley volleyball and soccer prep teams to watch in the Playoffs

Mid-Valley volleyball and soccer prep teams to watch in the Playoffs

The 2022 OSAA state Playoffs for volleyball and soccer are quickly approaching, and many teams across the Mid-Valley will be looking to add another title to their Trophy case while others will be looking to make history with their first-ever.

Volleyball is scheduled first with round one of the state tournament to begin on Oct. 26 for 6A, 3A and 1A. For 5A, 4A and 2A, round one will begin on Oct. 29. The final for all six classifications will be held on Nov. 5 across various high schools.

Boys soccer will begin its first round of the state tournament on Oct. 29 for 6A, 3A, 2A and 1A, while 5A and 4A will begin the first round on Nov. 1. The final will be held on Nov. 12 at Hillsboro Stadium for 6A and 5A. For 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, the final will be held on the same day at Liberty High School.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button