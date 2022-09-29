Mid-Prairie Volleyball to Honor Seniors Thursday | KCII Radio

Photo Courtesy of Mid-Prairie Volleyball Social Media

Tonight is Senior Night for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team when they host the Tipton Tigers at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The Hawks come in at 10-5 on the year and 3-1 in the River Valley Conference. They are ranked No. 13 in Class 3A in this week’s poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Hawks have won four of their last five matches, including a three-set sweep of Durant in conference play on the road last Tuesday. Stat leaders for the Golden Hawks include senior Landry Pacha with team bests at 155 assists, seventh in the River Valley, 97 kills and 21 aces. Right behind her is freshman Jovi Evans with 151 assists, eighth in the RVC, 87 kills and 20 aces. Sophomore Dakota Mitchell paces the Golden Hawk defense with 215 digs, fourth in the River Valley and senior Ella Groenewold leads Mid-Prairie at the net with 33 blocks, third in the RVC.

Tipton is 9-14 this year, 1-4 in the River Valley. Last time out the Tigers were 3-2 over the weekend at the North Cedar tournament with wins over Midland, Durant and Edgewood-Colesburg and losses to North Cedar and Springville. On the season, the Tigers are led by freshman Paycee Sorgenfrey with 332 assists, junior Carly Langenberg with 189 digs, and junior Avary Calonder with 158 kills. Mid-Prairie has won four straight against the Tigers dating back to 2019. The Golden Hawks will Honor four Seniors Ella Groenewold, Landry Pacha, Maya Nonnenmann and Lizzie Kalm. Action starts Tonight at 7:15 p.m. In Wellman.