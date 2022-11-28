Mid-Prairie gets 4 on the RVC volleyball list

The River Valley Conference released its All-RVC volleyball teams earlier this month and as expected, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks are well represented.

Mid-Prairie had four players on the RVC list. That included three first team names.

Mid-Prairie’s Landry Pacha spikes the ball for the Golden Hawks on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 against Washington. The Golden Hawks defeated the Demons in three sets. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

Sophomore libero Dakota Mitchell proved to be one of the best defensive players in the conference this year, and that earned her a spot on the RVC South first team.

Mitchell collected 630 digs this year to lead the Mid-Prairie charge. She also helped out on the serving end, serving at a 91.6 percent efficiency and 22 aces.

The Golden Hawks’ Lone senior on the first team was Landry Pacha, who did about everything for her team this year. She led the way with 264 kills and also netted 407 assists.

Mid-Prairie’s Dakota Mitchell (pictured) made the 2022 All-RVC second team as a sophomore.. (Doug Brenneman/Union)

Pacha also led the team on the service line. She had a 94.2 percent serve efficiency and delivered 47 aces.

Freshman Jovi Evans exploded onto the season this year for Mid-Prairie and she earned a first-team spot as well. Evans was right behind Pacha in a lot of categories, finishing second on the team in kills, with 202, and assists, with 370.

Evans was also a top server on the team. She served at a 92.8 percent efficiency with 43 aces.

Mid-Prairie’s Jovi Evans sets the ball for the Golden Hawks during their Class 3A Regional Final match on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

The Golden Hawks didn’t have any players on the second team, but they did get an Honorable mention. Ella Goenewold, a senior, ended her high school career with an All-RVC mention.

Mid-Prairie Coach Sherry Evans was named Co-Coach of the Year in the RVC south. She split that honor with West Liberty Coach Ruben Galvan.

ALL-RVC SOUTH FIRST TEAM

Libero–Monica Morales–West Liberty–Sr.

Dakota MItchell–Mid-Prairie–So.

Setter–Brooklyn Buysse–West Liberty–Sr.

Sophie Buysse–West Liberty–So.

Hitter–Landry Pacha–Mid-Prairie–Sr.

Jovi Evans–Mid-Prairie–Fr.

Ava Finley–West Branch–Sr.

Taylor Drayfahl–Wilton–Sr.

Reese Naeve–Regina–Fr

ALL-RVC SOUTH SECOND TEAM

Libero–Madelynn Falco–West Branch–So.

Setter–Kaylee Coss–Wilton–Jr.

Hitter–Ava Morrison–West Liberty–So.

Si’iva Senior–West Branch–Sr.

Jozalynn Zaiser–Wilton–Sr.

Sydney Wagner–Regina–Jr.

Avary Calonder–Tipton–Jr.

Katelyn Toft–Durant–So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ella Groenewold–Mid-Prairie–Sr.

Rylee Goodale–West Liberty–Sr.

Kiley Devery–Regina–Fr.

Kylie Pickett–West Branch–Jr.

Isabelle DeLong–Durant–Jr.

Kinsey Drake–Wilton–So.

Paycee Sorgenfrey–Tipton–Fr.

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Ruben Galvan–West Liberty and Sherry Evans–Mid-Prairie.

ALL-RVC NORTH FIRST TEAM

Libero–Alexie Hogan–Beckman Catholic–So.

Setter–Mia Jaeger–Monticello–Sr.

Jayden Kuper–Monticello–So.

Jenna Lansing–Beckman Catholic–Sr.

Kalesia DeShaw–Bellevue–Sr.

Ka’Lynn DeShaw–Bellevue–Sr.

Alyssa Fowler–Northeast–Sr.

Reise Neuhaus–Anamosa–So.

Corinne Rea–Cascade–Sr.

ALL-RVC NORTH SECOND TEAM

Libero–Morgan Meyer–Bellevue–Sr.

Setter–Shea Steffen–Beckman Catholic–Sr.

Keziah McQuillen–Monticello–Jr.

Lanie Luensman–Monticello–Sr.

Terrin Back–Bellevue–Sr.

Clare Mulholland–Northeast–So.

Carlee Weber–Anamosa–So.

Kate Green–Cascade–So.

Shelby Pirc–Beckman Catholic–Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sophie Sander–Anamosa–Fr.

Mikaela Burken–Maquoketa–Sr.

Grace Sanderson–Camanche–Sr.

Brianna Koppes–Cascade–Sr.

Elly Cain–Northeast–Sr.

Lauren Keil–Bellevue–Sr.

Jaelyn Aitchison–Monticello–Sr.

Reese Osterhaus–Beckman Catholic–Jr.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Stacie Breitbach–Monticell