Mid-Penn Golf Championship Qualifier set for Wednesday at Sportsman’s Golf Course

Team Champions among four Mid-Penn Conference divisions have been crowned.

State College (Commonwealth), Mechanicsburg (Keystone), Boiling Springs (Capital) and Waynesboro (Colonial) officially banked those titles with the close of the regular season.

Now, the postseason begins with Wednesday’s conference tournament qualifier, a first of its kind for the Mid-Penn, at Sportsman’s Golf Course off Linglestown Road.

The top 40 scoring averages in 3A boys have secured a spot in Tuesday’s MPC Championship at Dauphin Highlands.

Golfers who finished between 41-90 in scoring will compete at Sportsman’s for a spot in the Championship field. The top 10 including ties will advance. Class 2A boys will not compete in the 9:30 am qualifier.

On the girls’ end, 3A and 2A Golfers who finished with an average between 104.1 and 110 over at least three matches will participate in Wednesday’s qualifier. Girls carding 104 or better at the former home of the LPGA’s Lady Keystone Open will advance to next week’s showcase.

Players exempt from qualifying are listed below.

BOYS MPC CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS

Class 3A Boys

1. Anthony DePietress, Cumberland Valley (5) – 73.0

2. Tyler Fortney, Waynesboro (7) – 74.0

3. Max Wager, State College (5) – 74.2

4. Grant Novinger, Central Dauphin (6) – 74.8

5. Ben Trautlein, Cumberland Valley (5) – 75.0

6. Joey Sabol, State College (6) – 76.2

7. Jesse Strine, Red Land (7) – 76.3

8. Tyler Blask, Bishop McDevitt (7) – 77.0

8. Joey Sembrot, Central Dauphin (6) – 77.0

10. Michael Chotiner, Central Dauphin (5) – 77.6

11. Sean Kelly, Palmyra (7) – 77.9

12. Cameron White, Central Dauphin (6) – 78.3

13. Nick Scaringi, Central Dauphin (6) – 78.5

14. Zach Rengen, Mechanicsburg (7) – 78.9

15. Trent Samelko, Cumberland Valley (5) – 79.0

15. Evan Stein, Waynesboro (7) – 79.0

17. Cody Fey, Mechanicsburg (7) – 79.2

17. Nathaniel Harbst, Boiling Springs (7) – 79.2

19. Owen McDonnell, Mechanicsburg (7) – 79.3

19. Jeremy Otto, Chambersburg (6) — 79.3

20. Will Fulmer, Middletown (7) – 79.6

21. Jacob Bassham, Chambersburg (6) – 79.7

22. Garrett White, Northern York (4) – 79.8

22. Thomas Hay, State College (6) – 79.8

24. Blake Stringfellow, Mifflin County (7) – 80.3

25. Carson Hummer, Hershey (4) – 80.5

26. Keegan Redmond, Hershey (3) – 80.7

27. Tanner Mona, State College (5) – 81.0

28. Jackson Eby, Greencastle-Antrim (3) – 81.3

29. Colton Orris, Hershey (5) – 81.4

30. Solomon Liebert, State College (4) – 81.8

31. Austin Fulton, Boiling Springs (7) – 82.0

31. Tyler Treadway, Hershey (4) – 82.0

33. AJ Corson, State College (4) – 82.3

33. Armell Macon, Central Dauphin (4) – 82.3

33. Leighton Smithwick, State College (3) – 82.3

36. Ryan Dhawan, Hershey (3) – 82.7

37. Rylan Brow, Cumberland Valley (5) – 83.0

38. Josh Motter, Big Spring (7) – 83.2

39. Mason Fogelsonger, Shippensburg (7) – 83.5

40. Kellen Smith, Waynesboro (7) – 83.7

Class 2A Boys

1. Ivan LaForme, Trinity (6) – 88.0

2. Bobby Latham, Camp Hill (7) – 89.4

3. Jonah Spots, Camp Hill (7) – 89.9

4. Jacob Varner, Trinity (3) – 90.0

5. Dylan Renne, Trinity (7) – 91.1

6. Ben Penwell, Trinity (6) – 91.2

GIRLS MPC CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS

1. Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs (7) – 76.1

2. Eva Moawad, Central Dauphin (7) — 82.0

3. Willow Dixon, Camp Hill (6) — 82.1

4. Megan Fenton, Cumberland Valley (8) — 84.0

5. Emily Rensch, Chambersburg (7) — 85.9

6. Bailey Toporcer, Mechanicsburg (10) — 89.4

7. Sydney Barnes, Greencastle-Antrim (5) — 89.5

8. Ella Culbertston, Central Dauphin (8) — 90.8

9. Cambria Crossley, Cumberland Valley (8) – 91.5

10. Ella Will, Cumberland Valley (7) – 91.9

11. Emma Tolbert, Chambersburg (7) — 93.7

12. Hannah Kopac, State College (7) — 94.3

13. Callie Will, Cumberland Valley (6) — 96.3

13. Anna Magnelli, Mechanicsburg (10) — 96.3

15. Jailynn Parrish, Northern (6) — 96.5

16. Macy Trostle, Boiling Springs (6) — 97.0

17. Autumn Peters, Mechanicsburg (10) — 97.8

18. Ava Frontino, Shippensburg (6) — 100.2

19. Sarah Huang, State College (5) — 101.4

20. Alaina Morris, Chambersburg (6) — 101.7

21. Lily Davis, Cumberland Valley (5) — 102.5

21. Emma Leo, Cumberland Valley (6) — 102.5

