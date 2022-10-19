Mid-Missouri shows out in MSHSAA golf state championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Mid-Missouri girls golf programs came away with multiple top spots in Tuesday’s MSHSAA state championships.

In class one action, New Bloomfield placed sixth overall in the team scores. Dixie Moss claimed the top spot individually for the Lady Wildcats, with a third place finish.

In class two, Osage High School took the overall team state title on Tuesday. It is the first time that the Indians have ever won a state championship in girls golf.

Hanna Marie Maschhoff placed the highest for the Indians. She took third place with a total of 158. Her teammate Sophia Ann Rivera-Sindlinger also placed in the top ten, taking sixth.

In class three, the Father Tolton girls team landed in third place as a team overall. Audrey Rischer won a state championship individually for the Trailblazers, with a 154 total on the day.

Last but certainly not least, one Rock Bridge Bruins showed up strong in class four action. Tierney Ann Baumstark took the top spot for Rock Bridge on the day, in sixth place.