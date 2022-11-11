Mid-City artists open their studio doors Saturday for exhibit and sale – Mid-City Messenger
The 25 or so artists working from Mid-City Art Studios are opening their doors on Saturday (Nov. 12), holding the first Open Studios in two years.
The local artists have traditionally opened their Studios annually on the second Saturday of November — giving the public a chance to view their creative efforts and their workspaces while enjoying the ambiance of this 19th century industrial space conversion.
Art lovers can also purchase pieces for their own collection or for holiday gift-giving. This year, Open Studios coincides with the Arts Market nearby on City Park’s Great Lawn, expanding the opportunity to mingle with the arts community while Christmas shopping.
Mid-City Art Studios is in the former Century Graphics Building at 4436 Toulouse St. It was converted into a creative hub in 1996, when wood sculptor Marlowe McGraw saw the potential for light-filled studios in a 19th century brick industrial structure.
The artists in the 15,000 square feet of studio spaces create in a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, watercolor, prints, photography and mixed-media.
Here is a sampling of the artists who will be opening their Studios on Saturday:
Marsden Leverich Moran: Painter who uses hot encaustic on wood panel and Acrylic on Canvas to depict figurative and loosely narrative subjects
Beverly Morris: Mixed-media artist working in ceramics, fabrics and Unexpected materials
Allison Stewart: Painter who is “inspired by increasingly fragile environments and the Ultimate interconnectedness of all living things”
Sidonie Villere: Sculptor working in ceramics and painter layering non-traditional materials
Renee Zeitzer: Oil painter portraying Whimsical childhood themes
Other artists include Ann Marie Auricchio, Brent Barnidge, Aaron Belka, Al Champagne, M. Clement of Hereafter Urns, Joan DeGradi, Brenda Delle, Oksana Fogg, Ben Hamburger, Bernie January, Anya Lincoln, Mary Morgan, Nastash Noordhoff, Niki Rubenstein, Rheba Schlesinger, William Starling, Campbell Hutchinson, Leona Stich, Garth Swanson, Phil Thompson
Culinary creations from food vendors Waska Colombian Street Food and Get Your Mom & Dim Sum will also be available.
Mid-City Art Studio’s open house
4436 Toulouse St.
Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 am-4 pm
Free and open to the public
Food trucks are a site
www.midcityartstudios
Facebook event page for Open Studios
Facebook: @midcityartstudios
Instagram: @midcityartstudios