Mid-City artists open their studio doors Saturday for exhibit and sale – Mid-City Messenger

The 25 or so artists working from Mid-City Art Studios are opening their doors on Saturday (Nov. 12), holding the first Open Studios in two years.

The local artists have traditionally opened their Studios annually on the second Saturday of November — giving the public a chance to view their creative efforts and their workspaces while enjoying the ambiance of this 19th century industrial space conversion.

What: Open Studios

Where: 4436 Toulouse St.

When: Saturday, 10 am-4 pm Art lovers can also purchase pieces for their own collection or for holiday gift-giving. This year, Open Studios coincides with the Arts Market nearby on City Park’s Great Lawn, expanding the opportunity to mingle with the arts community while Christmas shopping.

Mid-City Art Studios is in the former Century Graphics Building at 4436 Toulouse St. It was converted into a creative hub in 1996, when wood sculptor Marlowe McGraw saw the potential for light-filled studios in a 19th century brick industrial structure. The artists in the 15,000 square feet of studio spaces create in a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, watercolor, prints, photography and mixed-media. Here is a sampling of the artists who will be opening their Studios on Saturday:

Erin Lee Antonak: Sculptor, milliner, Wolf Clan member of the Oneida Indian Nation of New York

Laura Ates: Multi-media artist working in diverse media from screen print to Pottery to Mardi Gras floats

Edward Bluth: Abstract painter who “uses patterns, color interactions and subtleties of geometric design as Surrogates for the complexity of life and the social attitudes and problems affecting the human condition”

Sandra Burshell: Pastelist who paints compelling contemplative figures in Everyday scenes