Microsoft Viva wants to help you hit all your workplace goals

Microsoft Viva has announced a suite of new updates to its goal-setting and objectives and key results (OKR) management solution in a bid to help more users increase goal-related clarity, productivity and motivation.

Among the changes are an improved integration with other company products, like Microsoft Teams and Planner, to better incorporate Viva Goals into Everyday workflow, and further integration with Dynamics 365 that enables automatic updates from apps including Sales, Field Service, and Human Resources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button