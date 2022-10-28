Mickey Joseph says ‘Nebraska football was built on being physical’

Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph spoke with the media one final time before taking the field on Saturday. The Nebraska Cornhuskers will welcome the Illinois Fighting Illini to Memorial Stadium in a Big Ten West clash.

Joseph discussed the team’s continued preparations, the thought process backups need to go through each week and the identity of Nebraska Football.

Kickoff on Saturday between Nebraska and Illinois will be at 2:30 pm on ABC.

“We went in the stadium today, We will go inside tomorrow. We wanted to go in the stadium so we could get a feel for it and so the quarterbacks get to throw in the stadium because the wind in Nebraska can be a little Tricky at times. We took them out there today. It was a good practice though. It was detailed. We were on point with things, and I feel good about where they are at right now.”

Joseph discussed the mentality backups need to have

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“We always talk to these kids about even if you are not the starter, you have to prepare like you are the starters so you will not be surprised if you are in the game because you never know when you are going in the game,”

“So, if you are a backup, you are just one play away from playing. If you a third-string guy you are just two plays away from playing, so we had to develop that Mindset here that when you are on the sideline, just because you are not getting reps physically, mentally you have to get reps.”

Being a physical team

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

“I think they are a physical group right now. I think that they believe they are a physical group, and we had a physical practice Tuesday and a physical practice Wednesday, so we want to continue to be physical.

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

We have to try to be the most physical team on the field every Saturday. That is what Nebraska was built on. Nebraska football was built on being physical and that is what we have to get to.”

Story continues

Story Originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire