Michigan’s Will Johnson the highest-rated five-star freshman in 2022, per Pro Football Focus

Michigan freshman Will Johnson was a touted Recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, finishing the cycle No. 15 in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 3 cornerbacks.

As it turns out, though, Johnson may not have been rated high enough.

Earlier this month, football analytics publication Pro Football Focus revealed how every five-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class graded out as true freshmen in its grading system. And Johnson, who began the season as a backup cornerback before nailing down a starting job midway through the season, was the highest-graded of the bunch.

“Johnson was a top-20 Recruit coming out of high school and showed this past season that he should’ve been rated even higher,” PFF wrote. “His 91.1 grade in man coverage led all Power Five cornerbacks, while his three interceptions in man were tied for seventh among all cornerbacks.”

Working into the rotation with DJ Turner and Gemon Green before outplaying both of them down the stretch, the 6-foot-2 Johnson was named a freshman All-American by 247Sports, PFF and The Athletic. He recorded 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and three more pass breakups. According to PFF, Johnson allowed an NFL passer rating of just 66.5 in coverage — 28 receptions on 50 targets, 353 yards allowed, two touchdowns allowed and three interceptions — despite Frequently taking on opponents’ most talented receivers.

Among the 32 five-star prospects, only Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (590 snaps), Missouri receiver Luther Burden III (535 snaps), Texas A&M wideout Evan Stewart (562 snaps), LSU linebacker Harold Perkins (513 snaps), Georgia safety Malaki Starks (847 snaps) and Texas Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (858 snaps) played more snaps as freshmen than Johnson’s 488 snaps.

As a recruit, Johnson — the son of former Michigan defensive back Deon Johnson — drew comparisons to Baltimore’s Jimmy Smith due to his larger frame and ball skills.

“Has an excellent combination of size, experience, ball skills and intelligence,” 247Sports’ Allen Trieu wrote in his evaluation of Johnson. “Basketball player with very natural athleticism and ability to track and play the ball in the air. Also excelled as a high school receiver and carries those tools over to the defensive side. Has shown he can play in a variety of coverages. Ball skills are valuable when he is playing deep zone, but All-Star games and 7-on-7s allowed us to see more of him in man to man where he is very capable. There are no Verified speed times on him, but we did not see receivers run by him in high school or those events. Still likely needs more reps in man, but intangibles suggest he will pick that up quickly. Unusual size always presents possibilities for him to move around and play in the slot or even at safety, but first projection and primary projection is as a big outside cornerback. Has all the tools to compete early in his college career and be able to play beyond that.”