Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh might want to think again about bolting for the NFL

Jim Harbaugh said Thursday he plans to return to Michigan after receiving interest from the Carolina Panthers and owner David Tepper, who fired Matt Rhule in October and named Steve Wilks interim coach.

The announcement made sense at the time. After all, Harbaugh has led Michigan to Big Ten conference titles and the College Football Playoffs in each of the last two years.

But Harbaugh might want to think again, after ESPN reported late Thursday that the head coach is under investigation by the NCAA for “alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period.”

The violations include alleged impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated dead periods, as well as the use of a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities, a rules violation. Sources told ESPN that Harbaugh’s cooperation with NCAA enforcement staff during the investigation is also being examined. Harbaugh could face penalties that include a multi-game suspension, sources said.

According to the report, Harbaugh could be charged with a Level I violation for “not complying with or misleading NCAA investigators.” Level I violations are the most serious and can lead to harsher penalties.”

Before that news was announced, Harbaugh released a statement stating his intention to return to Ann Arbor, Mich. Per Yahoo Sports:

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a Testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.”

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with president Santa Ono and Athletic director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary Coach Bo Schembechler said, ‘Those who stay will be champions.’”

Harbaugh flirting with a return to the NFL is nothing new. The former San Francisco 49ers head coach met with the Vikings before Minnesota hired Kevin O’Connell in February of 2022.

As head coach of the 49ers from 2011 to 2014, Harbaugh went 44-19-1 and led San Francisco to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII, which he lost to his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens.

