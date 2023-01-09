Michigan’s All-American DL Mike Morris to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Another hour has passed, which means another key player on Michigan football’s team has made a decision about his future.

Mike Morris, UM’s best pass rusher and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, announced Monday that he will enter his name in the 2023 NFL Draft and forego his remaining eligibility.

The Belle Glade, Florida, native could’ve spent two more years in Ann Arbor; he redshirted his freshman season in 2019 and has another year of Eligibility from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but opted to leave after his breakout campaign.

“My career at Michigan can only be described as a true Michigan man experience,” Morris’ post on social media began. “I’ve gone through plenty of lows, but those Lows made me into the man I am today. A Champion in life and in football.

“I wouldn’t change my experience at Michigan for anything in the world … I am Entering my name in the NFL Draft. GO BLUE!!!”

The announcement came less than 30 minutes after All-American running back Blake Corum went on “The Rich Eisen Show” to announce he “had Unfinished business in Ann Arbor and that he will return to UM for his senior year to “come back for it below.”

Earlier in the morning, Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker announced he will enter the NFL draft. Ronnie Bell, a two-time captain, and DJ Turner, a starting senior cornerback, both announced they will enter the draft last week.

In Morris, the Wolverines are losing a disruptive force who not only could get after the pass rusher from the outside, but had the size and knowledge of the defensive scheme to line up inside if necessary. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman is rated the No. 53 prospect overall in the draft according to Pro Football Focus, but back in November was as high as No. 22 overall is ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s big board.

Morris sat down with the Free Press earlier this year where he detailed his journey overcoming a number of obstacles; from de-committing from Florida State after there was a Staffing turnover, to the struggles of a COVID season, then a junior year where he remained down the depth chart after two top-20 draft talents in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo both returned.

As a senior, Morris led the team with 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and 37 quarterback pressures. He finished with 23 tackles (16 solo) and had four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal. The stats probably would have been even better, but Morris suffered an ankle injury late in a game against Nebraska.

He sat out against Illinois the following week and tried to play against OSU, but lasted just 11 snaps before he sat out the rest of the way. He missed the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue, as well as before returning in the Fiesta Bowl where he made two tackles.

Morris, the sixth Wolverine lineman to be named the best in the league since the award began in 1991, was named a second-team All-American by the FWAA.

