Michigan’s All-American DL Mike Morris to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Another hour has passed, which means another key player on Michigan football’s team has made a decision about his future.

Mike Morris, UM’s best pass rusher and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, announced Monday that he will enter his name in the 2023 NFL Draft and forego his remaining eligibility.

The Belle Glade, Florida, native could’ve spent two more years in Ann Arbor; he redshirted his freshman season in 2019 and has another year of Eligibility from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but opted to leave after his breakout campaign.

“My career at Michigan can only be described as a true Michigan man experience,” Morris’ post on social media began. “I’ve gone through plenty of lows, but those Lows made me into the man I am today. A Champion in life and in football.

“I wouldn’t change my experience at Michigan for anything in the world … I am Entering my name in the NFL Draft. GO BLUE!!!”

The announcement came less than 30 minutes after All-American running back Blake Corum went on “The Rich Eisen Show” to announce he “had Unfinished business in Ann Arbor and that he will return to UM for his senior year to “come back for it below.”

Earlier in the morning, Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker announced he will enter the NFL draft. Ronnie Bell, a two-time captain, and DJ Turner, a starting senior cornerback, both announced they will enter the draft last week.

