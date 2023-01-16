Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson to return for final season

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, who led the team in touchdown receptions in 2022, will return for his final season this coming fall.

Johnson, who announced his return Sunday night on social media, had six touchdowns on 32 receptions for 499 yards, ranking as Michigan’s No. 2 wide receivers. Michigan will lose leading wide receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who finished second on the team with 35 receptions.

Johnson had his best performance in Michigan’s road win against Rival Ohio State, recording touchdown receptions of 75 and 69 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Johnson joins several prominent Michigan players who will return in 2023, including running back Blake Corum, guard Trevor Keegan and guard Zak Zinter, who also announced his return Sunday. Valiant Management group, founded by former Michigan running back Jared Wangler, started the One More Year Fund, geared towards raising money to help bring back Corum, Keegan, Zinter and Johnson. The fund has raised more than $100,000, which will go to the players.

Johnson has 92 receptions for 1,441 yards and 13 touchdowns in his Michigan career.

“After considering great opportunities, I have decided to stay with the University of Michigan football team for the 2023 season,” Johnson wrote on social media. “I am excited to get back on Main Street with the crew.”

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren contributed to this report.