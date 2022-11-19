Michigan Wolverines vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Big stop on fourth down

8:06 4Q: It would have been a really long field goal attempt so the Illini went for it on 4th-and-8. But DJ Turner tackled Tommy DeVito well short of the first down and Michigan gets the ball back on downs. Now they have to capitalize.

Moody kicks another field goal

12:31 4Q: The Wolverines finally got some more points but it was another field goal, not the touchdown they needed. Jake Moody had a 46-yarder earlier and just added a 41-yarder.

Now it’s time for the defense to step up again as they did on the last Illinois drive.

Michigan trails for the first time starting the fourth quarter

Every team faces adversity during the season and right now it’s Michigan’s turn. Blake Corum is apparently not fit to go and young CJ Stokes has not been able to fill his shoes.

Meanwhile the defense has had trouble stopping Chase Brown. Of course, lots of teams have had trouble stopping Brown. He has 22 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown with the big play

1:36 3Q: It appears that it is now Chase Brown’s time to shine as he caught a pass for nine yards and then ran 37 yards for another Illinois touchdown. The Wolverines are going to have to put together a nice drive without Blake Corum, who hasn’t played since earlier in the third quarter.

Stokes Featured now

CJ Stokes is getting all the carries on this second drive of the second half. Not sure what Blake Corum’s status is moving forward.

Illinois gets a touchdown

7:43 3Q: We can see on this drive why Chase Brown is the nation’s leading rusher. He had four carries for 36 yards, including an 8-yard score. He now has 21 carries for 84 yards.

Moody kicks field goal, Michigan leads 10-3

11:10 3Q: Michigan had a little bit of a drive going but couldn’t keep it going so they settled for a 46-yard field goal by Jake Moody. That is no easy kick in this wind.

Hopefully Corum can play

It looks like Blake Corum is going to give it a go in the third. Hopefully he can be as effective as he usually is. Sideline Reporter Molly McGrath reported that Corum’s x-ray looked fine and he will be available.

Michigan leads Illinois 7-3 at Halftime

Michigan probably should have scored more in a dominating first quarter but stalled out a couple of times. The last drive likely would have resulted in points had Blake Corum not fumbled while suffering a possible left knee injury. Corum has already reached the 100-yard mark for the eighth straight game with 103 yards on 17 carries. He is only the third player to reach that mark against Illinois this season. The concern is whether Corum will be available in the second half. Donovan Edwards is already out with an injury so CJ Stokes might have to step up.

Corum leaves with a possible knee injury

1:36 1Q: The Wolverines were driving and Corum got to the Illinois’ 13-yard line when a defender pulled on his left leg. An official review determined that Corum fumbled before hitting the ground and the Illini recovered. Corum was able to walk to the locker room under his own power but appeared to be in quite a bit of pain.

Illini get on the board

4:03 2Q: The Illini were going for it on 4th-and-1 after a timeout but got called for a false start. So Caleb Griffin kicked a 29-yard field goal, cutting Michigan’s lead to 7-3.

Special season for Corum

Blake Corum already has 12 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown. They are having a special season. How special?

Graham steps up to stop

11:39 2Q: Illinois finally got a drive going but stalled in Michigan territory because Mason Graham absolutely stuffed Chase Brown on 4th-and-1.

After one quarter, Michigan leads 7-0

The Wolverines have dominated in time of possession but have come up empty on their last two drives. McCarthy finally decided to run the ball himself but was unable to pick up the first down.

The Illini finished the first by getting their first first down, a 10-yard pass from Tommy DeVito to Miles Scott.

Illinois goes 3-and-out

10:02 1Q: Chase Brown was banged up last week but is playing. They got just one yard on the Illini’s opening drive, which was 3-and-out.

Corum gets the first touchdown of the day, Michigan up 7-0

11:28 1Q: Well, that didn’t take long. Blake Corum set the tone for the drive by starting with a 37-yard run. He completed the seven-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run. JJ McCarthy had completions to three different receivers.

Pre-game injury updates

The finest Michigan beat writer, Angelique Chengelis, is reporting that running back Donovan Edwards, who left last week’s game against Nebraska in the second quarter, is not in uniform today but is on the sideline as the team goes through warmups.

Angelique also says left guard Trevor Keegan is out for a second straight week with an undisclosed injury, so Gio El-Hadi will make his second straight start and third of the season. Receiver/returner AJ Henning is also out.

Tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who missed the Nebraska game, is going through warmups.

It is the game before THE GAME and it marks the final game of the season at Michigan Stadium, which will be an important event for the seniors.

The 7-3 Illini are looking to bounce back after two straight losses, while the 10-0 Wolverines are looking to stay perfect.

Illinois has only allowed two 100-yard rushers this season, but Blake Corum has rushed for 100 or more yards in seven straight games. One would imagine that Corum would make it eight in a row at home.

Meanwhile, as long as Illinois running back Chase Brown — the country’s leading rusher — is healthy, the Michigan Defenders will have to keep him under control.

As always, the key for Michigan is to stay focused on the task at hand without looking ahead to next week.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Dana Wakiji.

Illinois at Michigan

▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

▶ TV/radio: ABC/97.1 FM

▶ Line: Michigan by 17

▶ Records: Illinois 7-3 (4-3 Big Ten); Well. 3 Michigan 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan leads 71-23-2 (Last game: October 12, 2019 — Michigan 42, (at) Illinois 25)