Michigan Wolverines vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Big stop on fourth down

8:06 4Q: It would have been a really long field goal attempt so the Illini went for it on 4th-and-8. But DJ Turner tackled Tommy DeVito well short of the first down and Michigan gets the ball back on downs. Now they have to capitalize.

Moody kicks another field goal

12:31 4Q: The Wolverines finally got some more points but it was another field goal, not the touchdown they needed. Jake Moody had a 46-yarder earlier and just added a 41-yarder.

Now it’s time for the defense to step up again as they did on the last Illinois drive.

Michigan trails for the first time starting the fourth quarter

Every team faces adversity during the season and right now it’s Michigan’s turn. Blake Corum is apparently not fit to go and young CJ Stokes has not been able to fill his shoes.

Meanwhile the defense has had trouble stopping Chase Brown. Of course, lots of teams have had trouble stopping Brown. He has 22 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

