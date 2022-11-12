Michigan Wolverines football vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

McCarthy throws a TD pass

-Q2 8:46: Michigan is back in the end zone. McCarthy to Ronnie Bell. Much better drive for the passing game. 14-0.

-Q2 12:10: Nebraska goes three-and-out again.

-Q2 14:01: Michigan attempted to push the ball downfield, but it was unsuccessful. Another three-and-out.

End of 1st quarter: Michigan leads Nebraska 7-0

Nebraska will be punting out of the break.

-Q1 1:39: McCarthy was sacked on second down and that was about it for Michigan this time around. It’s their turn for a three-and-out.

-Q1 3:02: Nebraska goes three-and-out. I have a feeling that it may be something I type often today.

Michigan strikes first in the snow

-Q1 4:26: Blake Corum caps off a nice opening drive for Michigan with a two-yard TD run. Michigan up 7-0 early.

-Q1 11:14: Nebraska gets to about the Michigan 40-yard line but that’s it. They are punting.

Kickoff

Michigan won the toss and deferred. Nebraska will be up first on offense.

Pregame

Michigan will look to keep its undefeated record in tact as it takes on a struggling Nebraska team with an interim head coach.

After it was trailing at Halftime last week at Rutgers, Michigan came Roaring back with 38 unanswered points in the second half. It’ll look to get off to a much better start this time around.

Nebraska is not a good football team. It finally fired head Coach Scott Frost in September and it seems to be a program in freefall once again.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Nebraska at Michigan

▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

▶ TV/radio: ABC/97.1 FM

▶ Line: Michigan by 28

▶ Records: Nebraska 3-6 (2-4 Big Ten); Well. 3 Michigan 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)

▶ Series: Michigan leads 6-4-1 (Last game: October 9, 2021 — Michigan 32, (at) Nebraska 29)