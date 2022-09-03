Michigan Wolverines football vs. Colorado State

– 3Q 3:35 Michigan’s defense turned up the heat again on fourth down to get a sack to force the turnover on downs. This time it was senior defensive end Mazi Smith to maintain the shutout. McCarthy is staying in the game at quarterback after the touchdown run.

JJ McCarthy scores first TD to put UM up 37

– 3Q 6:08 JJ McCarthy made his first claim for the starting quarterback position after breaking a 20-yard run for a touchdown to put Michigan up 37-0. The Talented sophomore subbed in for McNamara and Michigan quickly moved 38 yards on the ground for the score.

– 3Q 9:20 The suffocating performance from Michigan’s defense continued after the score and forced another quick Colorado State punt. The offense took over at its own 40.

Michigan’s defense makes it 30-0

– 3Q 12:35 Colorado State started the second half with the ball, but the dominant Wolverine defense quickly added to the lead itself. Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen was strip-sacked on third down and the ball was scooped up by DJ Turner and returned for a touchdown.

Michigan takes a 23-point lead into the half

– 2Q 0:16 Jake Moody added his third field goal of the first half to extend Michigan’s lead to 23 at the half.

– 2Q 0:44 Colorado State kept the offense on the field for fourth and five on the Michigan 42-yard line but the Wolverine defense got its fourth sack of the day to force the turnover on downs.

Blake Corum puts UM up 20

– Michigan imposed its will on the ground on the way to the endzone and punctuated the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to put Michigan up 20.

– 2Q 9:10 Transfer defensive end Eyabi Anoma got his first sack in a Michigan uniform on third down to force another Michigan punt. Michigan took over at the Colorado State 48 yard line.

– 2Q 10:45 JJ McCarthy checked in for his first action of 2022 for the first two plays of the drive before giving way to McNamara. Neither quarterback could get anything going and Michigan went three-and-out. Colorado State takes over at its own 16.

– 2Q 13:28 Michigan’s defense forced another easy three-and-out. The Wolverines take over at their own 35.

Moody puts UM up 13

– 2Q 14:48 The 14-play drive fell flat inside the 10-yard line, forcing Michigan to settle for another field goal in the red zone. Moody stepped up and hit the 26-yard field goal to put the Wolverines up 13-0.

– (End of 1st) Michigan’s offense turned a nice Blend of Blake Corum runs and short passes into a 12-play, 71-yard drive that ate up the last seven minutes of the first quarter. Michigan starts the second quarter on the Colorado State 10-yard line looking to extend its lead.

– 1Q 6:45 The Michigan defense is holding its own and forced another punt at midfield. Michigan takes over on offense at its own 21.

– 1Q 8:11 Michigan is unable to capitalize on the good field position and the drive Stalls out in the redzone. Kicker Jake Moody connected on his first field goal of the season to put Michigan up 10-0.

– 1Q 9:01 Michigan safety Rod Moore jumped in front of a Colorado State pass for an interception and returned the ball to the Colorado State 13-yard line.

Roman Wilson gets UM on the board

– 1Q 9:49 Roman Wilson took a first down Bubble screen from Cade McNamara and burst past the Colorado State secondary for a 61-yard touchdown to give the Defending Big Ten Champions a 7-0 lead.

– 1Q 10:27 Colorado State strung together two first Downs before being stopped at midfield thanks to a third down sack from wide receiver-turned defensive back Mike Sanristil. Michigan takes over at its own 20.

– 1Q 14:15 The Wolverine offense was a little rusty out of the gate and starts the game with a three-and-out. Colorado State takes over at its own 20 yard line.

– Colorado State wins the toss and defers. Cade McNamara and the Michigan offense take the field first.

Pregame

What will Michigan do for an encore?

Coming off a successful season where they won the Big Ten title and reached the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines are aiming higher and are out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke.

They’ll get their first opportunity to do so in Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State, a team that has plenty of new faces on its roster and is led by new Coach Jay Norvell.

Much of the attention, though, will likely focus on quarterback Cade McNamara, who will get the first crack at making his case to hold onto the starting job in a competition against JJ McCarthy, and on a Michigan defense that must replace several key pieces under new Coordinator Jesse Minter.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.

Michigan vs. Colorado State

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/Radio: ABC/950

► Records: Season opener for both teams

► Series: Michigan leads 1-0

► Line: Michigan by 30½