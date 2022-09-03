Michigan Wolverines football vs. Colorado State

– 3Q 3:35 Michigan’s defense turned up the heat again on fourth down to get a sack to force the turnover on downs. This time it was senior defensive end Mazi Smith to maintain the shutout. McCarthy is staying in the game at quarterback after the touchdown run.

JJ McCarthy scores first TD to put UM up 37

– 3Q 6:08 JJ McCarthy made his first claim for the starting quarterback position after breaking a 20-yard run for a touchdown to put Michigan up 37-0. The Talented sophomore subbed in for McNamara and Michigan quickly moved 38 yards on the ground for the score.

– 3Q 9:20 The suffocating performance from Michigan’s defense continued after the score and forced another quick Colorado State punt. The offense took over at its own 40.

