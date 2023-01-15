Michigan Wolverines basketball holds off Northwestern Wildcats

Ann Arbor — A blown 12-point lead in the first half. A season-high 18 turnovers. One self-inflicted wound after another.

While it was far from pretty, Michigan found a way to overcome it all and snap a two-game losing skid by grinding out an 85-78 win over Northwestern on Sunday at Crisler Center.

Michigan guard Joey Baker (15) blocks a Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) shot in the first half.

Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin led four double-digit scorers with 20 points to help the Wolverines get back on track. Freshman guard Dug McDaniel added 17 points, freshman wing Jett Howard scored 16 and junior center Hunter Dickinson added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Michigan (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten), which shot 51.8% from the field and made 10 3 -pointers against one of the top defenses in the nation.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 85, Northwestern 78

Boo Buie scored 22, Robbie Beran 16 and Clarkston product Matthew Nicholson 13 for Northwestern (12-5, 3-3). The Wildcats outscored the Wolverines 14-3 off turnovers, but it wasn’t enough as they lost for the 11th straight time in Ann Arbor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button