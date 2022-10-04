Michigan wheelchair basketball hosts second Wolverine Invitational

After qualifying for the NWBA national Championship in its debut season, the Michigan wheelchair basketball team returned to action at the Wolverine Invitational, losing all four of its matchups in a lackluster weekend.

The Wolverines Hosted the Detroit Wheelchair Pistons, the Variety Village Rolling Rebel, the Brampton Crashers and the LSWR Hawks at the three-day meet this past weekend at St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron. With the addition of five new players to the roster, Michigan struggled to replicate last year’s dominance.

“You can’t win them all,” Michigan Coach Jessica Wynne said. “But in every game, we grew. … It’s a building block for what we’re going to do next.”

