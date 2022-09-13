Michigan vs. UConn odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

Michigan debuts JJ McCarthy as the Undisputed starter at quarterback in a home tilt against visiting UConn in college football’s Week 3 action.

UConn continues to be one of college football’s worst performing programs while Michigan looks to repeat its success from last season that included its first CFP berth, albeit with new management at the quarterback position.

