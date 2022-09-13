Michigan vs. UConn odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

Michigan debuts JJ McCarthy as the Undisputed starter at quarterback in a home tilt against visiting UConn in college football’s Week 3 action.

UConn continues to be one of college football’s worst performing programs while Michigan looks to repeat its success from last season that included its first CFP berth, albeit with new management at the quarterback position.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Week 3 college football schedule: Michigan vs. UConn

Don’t lose any sleep over this one, Wolverine fans: Michigan comes in with a 99.3 percent chance to defeat the Huskies, according to the computer.

That leaves UConn a 0.7 percent shot at upsetting the Wolverines. So you’re saying there’s a chance? (We’re not.)

The oddsmakers project a rout, as Michigan enters the 46.5 point favorites in the game, according to the opening line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 59.5 points.

Michigan checks in at No. 5 in the computer’s latest 131 college football rankings, is projected to win 9.9 games is the season, and is estimated to be 18.9 points better than average than the teams are on their schedule.

UM owns the 25.5 percent chance to return to the College Football Playoff and has a 3.1 percent shot at winning the national championship, according to the index.

UConn comes in at No. 125 in the overall FPI rankings and is projected to win 3.1 games it’s the season.

Michigan stayed put at No. 4 in the AP top 25 poll coming into Week 3.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Be Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

