Michigan vs. TCU picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, spread, lines

The first game of the College Football Playoff is set as Big Ten Champion Michigan squares off against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on New Year’s Eve.

Michigan is the Defending Big Ten Champion for a second-straight season, coming off another big win over Ohio State before defeating Purdue for the conference title, and coming into the game with a 13-0 mark for the first time ever.

TCU was one of the surprises of the college football season, Emerging quickly under first-year head Coach Sonny Dykes and making a change at quarterback, installing Max Duggan, who went on to become one of the nation’s most efficient passers at the helm of an offense that was one of eight nationally to average more than 40 points per game. (Michigan is one of the other seven.)

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button