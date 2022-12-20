Michigan vs. TCU: Odds, expert Picks for College Football Playoff semifinal at Fiesta Bowl

The Michigan vs. TCU College Football Playoff game at the Fiesta Bowl is about second chances for both teams. Undefeated Michigan is getting a second chance at the CFP after an embarrassingly lopsided loss to Georgia last year. TCU is getting a second chance after losing in the Big 12 Championship Game. When the two teams meet on New Year’s Eve, they will have a chance to make the national title game for the first time in the CFP era.

Michigan enters the game favored by more than a touchdown but without star running back Blake Corum. Corum had season-ending knee surgery before the Big Ten Championship Game. Donovan Edwards has filled in more than capably in Corum’s absence. Edwards had 216 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State when Corum was limited to two carries. In the Big Ten title game, Edwards had 185 yards and a touchdown against Purdue. So even with Corum out, Edwards has proven to be dangerous behind a strong Michigan Offensive line.

The Wolverines’ defense has also been strong this season, giving up 85.2 rushing yards per game (third-best in the country) and 13.4 points per game (fifth-best in the country). That will be a test for Max Duggan, TCU’s Heisman finalist quarterback. Duggan got all the recognition after throwing 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions, but TCU has a balanced offense that is top-25 in both passing and rushing yards per game. Plus, wide receiver Quentin Johnston is a potential first-round pick after totaling 903 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season.

TCU made it to the CFP after losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game, a team the Horned Frogs beat by 10 in the regular season. TCU had been 5-0 in one-score games before losing in overtime to the Wildcats.

The over/under total of 59.5 is a logical middle ground for these two teams. While nine of TCU’s 13 games went over that number, only five of Michigan’s did.

What is the spread for Michigan vs. TCU?

Odds update live and are from BetMGM.

How to watch and stream Michigan vs. TCU

Kickoff is set for 4 pm ET on New Year’s Eve from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. You can also stream the game on the ESPN app with authentication.

Storylines for Michigan vs. TCU

(Photo of Donovan Edwards: Robert Goddin / USA Today)