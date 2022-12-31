Michigan vs. TCU live score, updates, Highlights from 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal

College football’s preeminent competition will kick off under the most ideal of conditions. Well. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl inside comfortable State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The game is the first semifinal in this year’s College Football Playoff, and it carries some intrigue. On the line is a berth in the national championship game — a contest neither school has been able to reach since a title game was instituted.

MORE: Sporting News Coach of the Year: TCU’s Sonny Dykes spearheads quick turnaround

The Wolverines (13-0) have been a Buzzsaw this season, going through opponents week by week. That includes their 22-point beatdown of archrival Ohio State in The Game.

The Horned Frogs (12-1) have strung together one of the finest years in program history. Quarterback Max Duggan was the Heisman runner-up after a 30-touchdown, four-interception season. It’s hard to imagine that he has faced a front seven as daunting as Michigan’s, though.

The Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from Michigan vs. TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Follow below to keep up with the action as the Fiesta Bowl takes place in Glendale.

MORE: Watch the College Football Playoff live with fuboTV (free trial)

Michigan vs. TCU score

1 2 3 4 F
Michigan
TCU

Michigan vs. TCU live score, updates from College Football Playoff semifinal

(All times Eastern)

More frequent updates will begin closer to kickoff, which is scheduled for 4 pm

3:59 p.m.: Boyz II Men singing the national anthem. Didn’t have that on my bingo card.

3:30 p.m.: Cool gesture here by Fiesta Bowl organizers, who hosted virtual fans from both Phoenix and Michigan Children’s Hospitals for Saturday’s game.

3:15 p.m.: Slide to the left, slide to the right…

3:00 p.m.: Ambitious Prediction by this TCU fan. One way or another, this take is sure to get some attention.

2:40 pm — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is making the rounds pregame

2:30 p.m.: …And here comes the Horned Frogs!

1:25 p.m.: The Wolverines are in the building …

11:45 am: Hours before game time, the hype videos are done. Time to get the blood pumping:

Michigan vs. TCU start time

  • Kickoff: 4 pm ET (1 pm PT)

Kickoff for Michigan vs. TCU is scheduled for 4 pm ET on Saturday, Dec. 31. It is the first of the two Playoff games, with the Peach Bowl between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State kicks off at 8 pm ET.

What channel is Michigan vs. TCU on today?

  • TV network (national): ESPN

Michigan vs. TCU will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Todd Blackedge (color commentator) will call the game in the booth, while Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon will report from the sidelines.

ESPN is also rolling out its Megacast for the College Football Playoff, once again providing alternate broadcasts across its family of networks.

Telecast TV channel
Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show ESPN2
Command Center ESPNU
Skycast ESPN News
Spanish-language ESPN Deportes

How to live stream College Football Playoff games

  • Live streams: ESPN App, fuboTV

Both College Football Playoff semifinals will be available to stream live on all of the network’s digital platforms, including ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Cord-cutters have several live streaming options, including fuboTV, which offers a free trial:

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial?
ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes
Yahoo! Sports App Well Yes
fuboTV Well Well $60/month Yes
AT&T TV Now Well Well $55/month Yes
Hulu Plus Live TV Well Well $55/month Yes
Sling TV Well Well $35/month Well
YouTube TV Well Well $65/month Yes

College Football Playoff schedule

Date Bowl Matchups Time (ET) TV
December 31 Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) Well. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU 4 p.m ESPN, fuboTV
December 31 Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal) Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State 8 p.m ESPN, fuboTV
Jan. 9 CFP National Championship Game TBD vs. TBD 8 p.m ESPN, fuboTV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button