Michigan vs. Purdue score: Live updates, college football scores, 2022 Big Ten Championship Game coverage

What we have Saturday night is the classic story of David and Goliath, but in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game, Goliath will be wearing maize and blue. Well. 2 Michigan is back in Indianapolis looking to claim a second straight Big Ten crown while jockeying for position in the College Football Playoff. Don’t get it twisted: Jim Harbaugh is not about to overlook a Big Ten title opportunity just because the Wolverines have a playoff bid locked up.

In Michigan’s way to that Big Ten gold is a team nobody expected to be here. Purdue enters 8-4 on the season despite being both 1-2 and 5-4 prior to winning three straight games to emerge from the Big Ten West. There weren’t many people predicting the Boilermakers would finish third in the division before the year began, let alone win it, and nobody is giving them much of a chance on Saturday, either. A quick glance at the 17-point spread tells you everything you need to know. Just don’t make any assumptions: They aren’t nicknamed the Spoilermakers ironically. This is a program that has long been the end table, the Big Ten’s best stub their toe in the dark.

Will that be the case tonight, or will Michigan continue to be the dominant force it’s been all season? Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live updates, analysis and highlights from the Big Ten Championship Game.