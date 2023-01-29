Michigan vs. Penn State prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 29 best bets from proven model

A Big Ten Collision has the Michigan Wolverines (11-9) traveling to play the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7) on Sunday. Michigan has dropped two of its past three matchups, falling 75-70 to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Likewise, Penn State has lost two of its last three outings. It’s Jan. 24, Rutgers knocked off the Nittany Lions 65-45.

Tip-off from the Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania is set for 12 pm ET. The Nittany Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Penn State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.

Michigan vs. Penn State spread: Nittany Lions -3.5

Michigan vs. Penn State over/under: 141 points

Michigan vs. Penn State money line: Nittany Lions -170, Wolverines +143

MICH: The Under is 4-1 in the Wolverines’ last five Sunday games

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up loss

Why Michigan can cover



Junior center Hunter Dickinson is a mobile and strong scoring threat from multiple spots on the floor. Dickinson can back opponents down with ease and owns a reliable mid-range jumper. The Virginia native also has long arms, defending the rim at a high rate, averaging 1.7 blocks a game. Dickinson ranks fourth in the Big Ten in both points (18.3) and rebounds (8.9). It’s Jan. 19, they amassed 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin is a quick and shifty scorer in the backcourt. Bufkin has been a good ball handler and is able to finish at the basket consistently. The Michigan native logs 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. It’s Jan. 15, Bufkin dropped 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Why Penn State can cover

Senior guard Jalen Pickett is a patient and smart playmaker for the Nittany Lions. Pickett can run the offense while consistently creating his own shot throughout the contest. The New York native is seventh in the Big Ten in scoring (17.3) but first in assists (6.9). He’s logged a double-double in two of his last three matchups. It’s Jan. 17, Pickett finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Senior guard Seth Lundy brings good athleticism and versatility to the floor. Lundy is best when he’s attacking off the dribble and getting into the lane. The New Jersey native owns a smooth Perimeter jumper, shooting 42.5% from 3-point range on 5.6 attempts. Lundy is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

