Michigan vs. Penn State odds, line: 2022 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions meet for the 26th time on Saturday. Michigan leads the all-time series by a 15-10 margin, and both teams are undefeated this season. Penn State visits Ann Arbor and brings a 5-0 overall record and a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play. Michigan is 6-0 overall and 3-0 against conference foes, including a 31-10 win over Indiana last week.

Michigan vs. Penn State spread: Michigan -7

Michigan vs. Penn State over/under: 49 points

Michigan vs. Penn State money line: Michigan -285, Penn State +228

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 3-2 against the spread this season

MICH: The Wolverines are 3-3 against the spread this season

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Why Penn State can cover



Penn State’s offense is playing well to begin the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions are averaging 443.6 total yards per game, a top-five mark in the Big Ten, and Penn State is generating nearly 200 rushing yards per game. Penn State protects the quarterback well, allowing only seven sacks in five games, and Sean Clifford is an established signal-caller. He has 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions in 2022, with Clifford generating six touchdowns and no interceptions in three career games against Michigan.

On the ground, Penn State has Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, both of whom are averaging more than 5.0 yards per carry, and Singleton is No. 3 among players in the Power Five in averaging 7.3 yards per tote. On defense, Penn State is on a four-game streak of limiting opponents to 14 points or fewer, and the Nittany Lions are elite against the run, giving up fewer than 80 yards per game and 2.96 yards per carry.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan’s offense is Rolling in 2022. The Wolverines are led by standouts in quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. McCarthy leads FBS with a 78.3% completion rate, and he is in the top five in pass efficiency (182.1). The dual-threat quarterback is also in the top 10 of the Nation with 9.6 yards per attempt with 10 touchdowns and only one interception. McCarthy threw for a career-best 304 yards last week, and he is a big piece of Michigan’s robust 45.5% third down conversion rate. Corum is a potential Heisman candidate with three straight 100-yard games.

Corum has a touchdown in every game this season, ranking No. 2 in FBS with 11 rushing touchdowns this season. He is also No. 3 in the country with 735 rushing yards, and Michigan is putting up 212.3 rushing yards per game. With Michigan also holding the opposition to 11.3 points and 247.0 total yards per game, the Wolverines are stingy on defense, and Harbaugh’s team is leading the Big Ten with 22 sacks in six games.

