Michigan vs. Minnesota odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 8 predictions from proven model

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday night. Minnesota is coming off a rough showing against then-No. 5 Purdue on Sunday, losing to the Boilermakers by 19 points. Michigan is on a two-game losing skid, falling to then-No. 3 Virginia and then-No. 19 Kentucky in its last two games.

Tip-off is set for 9 pm ET. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 135.5.

Minnesota vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -4.5

Minnesota vs. Michigan over/under: 135.5 points

Minnesota vs. Michigan money line: Minnesota +170, Michigan -200

Featured Game | Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota will be thrilled to be playing a home game after all three losses during its current skid came on the road. The Golden Gophers have gone 3-1 in their four home games this season, and they have some momentum after scoring 43 points in the second half of their loss to Purdue on Sunday. Michigan is going to be without starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ACL on Sunday.

Llewellyn was averaging 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and ranked second on the team with 2.8 assists per game, so the Wolverines will certainly miss having him on the court. Minnesota’s Jamison Battle, who missed four games early in the season, leads the team with 13.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore forward Dawson Garcia (13.3) and junior guard Ta’Lon Cooper (11.0) are both scoring in double figures as well.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan’s recent losses have been much more understandable than Minnesota’s, as the Wolverines lost to then-No. 3 Virginia by two points and fell to then-No. 19 Kentucky by four points. They covered the spread in both of those setbacks, suggesting that they could be undervalued in the betting market. Big man Hunter Dickinson has scored 23 points in each of his last two games and is averaging 19.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season.

Minnesota struggled to slow down Purdue’s Zach Edey on Sunday, as he racked up 31 points and 22 rebounds in the 89-70 final. The Golden Gophers are going to have trouble limiting Dickinson in this matchup, putting them squarely behind the 8-ball. Michigan has dominated this series, going 15-4 in the last 19 head-to-head meetings and covering the spread in 10 of their last 14 trips to Minnesota.

