Michigan vs. Michigan State picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of old in-state Big Ten rivals square off this weekend as Michigan welcomes Michigan State in college football’s Week 9 action on Saturday.

Sparty definitely needs this one more, dropping four of its last five games, sitting at 3-4 overall this season and just 1-3 in Big Ten competition.

The grass is definitely greener in Ann Arbor this season as Michigan is undefeated through seven games and a playoff contender as one of the sport’s premier rushing teams.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Michigan State picks, predictions

Week 9 college football picks: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Don’t lose any sleep over this one, Wolverine fans: Michigan has the outsized 90.2 percent chance to defeat Michigan State on Saturday and stay perfect.

That leaves the Spartans outside 9.8 percent chance to pull off the upset and hand the Wolverines their first loss of the season.

The oddsmakers favor the home team by a large margin, as Michigan comes in the 22 point favorites to defeat Michigan State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 54.5 points for the matchup.

Michigan checks in at No. 4 on the index’s 131 college football rankings, projected to win 11.2 games this season and with a 48.8 percent shot to return to the College Football Playoff, second best in the Big Ten.

Sparty owns the No. 42 position in the computer’s national rankings, estimated to win 5.3 games this season with a 55.3 percent shot to become Bowl eligible.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. U.S.C

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Be Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

