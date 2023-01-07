Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball prediction: 2023 NCAAB Picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten Matchup this Saturday, and both teams have had decent starts to their seasons. The Wolverines are 9-5 overall and 8-6 against the spread, while the Spartans are 10-4 overall but just 7-7 against the spread. Both teams could use a big rivalry win to jump start their seasons, so our experts broke down the matchup.

Let’s dive into their Michigan vs. Michigan State Prediction with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

MICHIGAN VS. MICHIGAN STATE PREDICTION: Michigan State -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Click here to activate your DraftKings account, and you can win $200 off a successful $5 money line pick from the Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup.

Michigan vs Michigan State: Basketball rivalry renews on Saturday, January 7, 2023

These are two familiar teams, and both head coaches know how much the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry means. However, they aren’t the only ones who know how much this game means, and we anticipate a strong showing from Michigan State’s fans Saturday afternoon. The Spartans are 6-1 at home this season, and Michigan’s only road game was against Minnesota, who are 6-7 overall and 13th in the Big Ten.

A home-court advantage has been the difference when these teams meet, and the home team has won seven straight games in this matchup. Additionally, the winning margin in those contests has been double digits. So, not only is the home team winning this Matchup recently, but they’ve been winning by a wide margin. Unfortunately for Michigan, we anticipate more of the same Saturday afternoon.

Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction, Matchup & stats

Michigan is averaging 76.5 points per game (fifth in the Big Ten) and is giving up 69.4 points per contest (13th in the Big Ten). Michigan State is putting up 71.2 points per game (10th in the Big Ten), but their defense allows 65.8 points per contest (ninth in the Big Ten). Although it may seem like Michigan has outperformed Michigan State, they’ve had a much easier schedule.

The Wolverines’ most important games this season were against Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Maryland. They went 1-3 against those squads, and none of the games were played in a hostile environment. Meanwhile, the Spartans have faced Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama and Oregon and just picked up a big road win at Penn State. Michigan State went 3-2 against those other five teams, and their only losses were against #9 Gonzaga (64-63) and #7 Alabama (81-70).

Today’s NCAAB pick for Michigan vs. Michigan State: Michigan State -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

We anticipate a large and loud crowd this Saturday, which should be a big boost for Michigan State. The Spartans have rattled off four straight wins in front of their home fans after losing their Big Ten opener to Northwestern 70-63. The biggest priority for Tom Izzo and his staff will be slowing down Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson. Sparty has multiple big men that can switch onto him, and we think Izzo will have an effective game plan for Dickinson.

The home team has won this matchup seven straight times, and Michigan State is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. They’ve won eight of their last nine overall contests at home and are 6-1 in their last seven home meetings against the Wolverines. Therefore, our Michigan vs. Michigan State Prediction is for the Spartans to win big and cover the -4.5 spread available at DraftKings.

How to bet on Michigan vs Michigan State at DraftKings

Michigan is a +4.5 road underdog with -110 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Michigan State is a -4.5 favorite with an identical -110 price. An $11 bet on Michigan +4.5 profits $10 if they upset the Spartans or lose by four points or fewer. An $11 wager on MSU -4.5 Returns $10 of winnings if they’re victorious by five points or more. The game total (over/under) is 139, and both the over and the under carry -110 odds.

You can fade or follow our experts’ Michigan vs. Michigan State Prediction Matchup if you sign up for a new DraftKings account today. Instead of Backing Michigan State -4.5, you can back them on the money line for just $5. If they win by any amount, you’ll receive $200 worth of bonus bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

So, what are you waiting for? Use this link to register for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook to turn $5 into $200 worth of bonus bets today.

Please wager responsibly. Please wager responsibly. If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.

MORE SPORTS BETTING STORIES

DraftKings promo code for Ohio: Claim your $200 in bet credits

Best Ohio sportsbooks, apps & sports betting bonus promos to claim today

BetMGM Ohio bonus code unlocks $1,000 in “First Bet Insurance”

FanDuel Ohio promo and bonus code: Bet $5, get $200 guaranteed

NFL playoff picture: Lions playoff chances & scenarios Entering Week 18

FREE TO PLAY CONTESTS

Make your NFL Week 18 Picks against the spread in our MLive.com Pro Picks Challenge. We’ve got cash prizes for the winners each week and for the season!